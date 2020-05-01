GMB viewers in hysterics as Chris Kamara admits to not wearing trousers

Viewers and Good Morning Britain presenters - were left in tears of laughter today after Chris Kamara admitted he didn't have any trousers on.

The truth came to light when Kammy - as he is known - was asked to show off his fitness skills.

"Can't you do a handstand up the wall or something?" asked presenter Ben Shephard.

'I haven't got any trousers on!'



Good Morning Britain challenges Chris Kamara

It happened when the footie legend appeared on Good Morning Britain to talk about the e-sport tournament he has set up.

Also on screen was 73-year-old Rajinder Singh, who has gained a social media making exercises videos for the Sikh community, doing exercises in the background.

Chris had no trousers on (Credit: ITV)

Getting the giggles

But Chris started to crack up as he revealed he didn't have any trousers on.

However, co-presenter Ranvir Singh then chanted: "Prove it! Prove it! Prove it!"

But Ben said: "No, no, if he said it, it means it's true. I take it back."

Chris amused viewers with his admission on GMB (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But Chris did not get off lightly.

As a result of his revelation, Ranvir said: "Can I just say, we've got 73-year-old Rajinder there, fully-dressed doing exercises and Kammy can't even be bothered to put his trousers on."

Ben added: "It's probably not that he can't be bothered - it's that he forgot, that's the problem."

Fans took to Twitter to show their approval.

One wrote on Twitter: "The legend of Chris Kamara."

Another said: "@GMB fantastic! I’ve really enjoyed this mornings prog, Ben, ranvir, and Chris kamara had me laughing like I’ve not done in months.

"What a refreshing change from that political monster on mon-thurs. welcome back GMB!"

A third added: "@chris_kammy isn’t on TV enough, couldn’t do a handstand because he didn’t have his trousers on, what a legend."

One tweeted: "@chris_kammy absolutely brilliant on @GMB this morning @benshephard - get some trousers on Kammy!!"

