GMB viewers flood Twitter with Richard Madeley complaints as Sid Owen introduces new baby

She was born four weeks early

By Nancy Brown

GMB viewers flooded Twitter this morning (February 7) as Richard Madeley interviewed Sid Owen about his new baby.

Former EastEnders star Sid and fiancée Victoria Shores recently welcomed baby Skye.

She was born four weeks early by emergency C-section, and appeared today with Good Morning Britain hosts Richard and Susanna Reid.

However, some viewers called out Richard’s questioning of the couple, who went through a pretty harrowing time when Skye was born.

Sid Owen introduced baby Skye on the show today (Credit: ITV)

GMB: What did Sid Owen say about his baby?

EastEnders star Sid opened up about becoming a father for the first time.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly brands herself an ‘idiot’ over Kate Garraway blunder

Sid – who played Ricky Butcher for 24 years on the soap – held baby Skye as Victoria explained how she was admitted to hospital for an emergency C-section four weeks before her due date.

Susanna said: “You went through a really tough time.”

Victoria confirmed: “Yes, it was all a bit of a shock.”

Richard added: “It was touch and go, you almost weren’t with us. You nearly bled to death.”

Richard Madeley came under fire for his questions to Sid and Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Victoria then spoke about her condition, placenta previa, and how much blood she lost.

She explained: “It’s blocking the womb, basically. I woke up and I thought there was a little bit of blood, and then I went to make the bed and pull it back, and it was covered, so it was a bit of a shock.”

She then had a blood transfusion of two litres.

Read more: GMB viewers all make same complaint about Kate Garraway 

Richard also asked Sid how it felt being a father for the first time.

Sid replied: “Amazing. I couldn’t stop looking at her for three, four days, crying my eyes out! It is a miracle. I don’t regret not having them younger, I got the partying days out of the way and now I can really appreciate it.”

Susanna said the tot was the best behaved baby they’ve ever had on the show (Credit: ITV)

How did GMB viewers react on Twitter?

Richard came under fire – both for interrupting and for what some interpreted as a flippant turn of phrase considering the severity of Victoria’s condition.

“Richard Madeley let Sid Owen and his wife tell their story. Stop interrupting!” demanded one.

“Richard let them speak!” slammed another.

“‘You nearly bled to death way with words, Rich #GMB,” said another.

