Adil Ray is hosting GMB in place of presenter Ben Shephard and not all viewers are happy about it.

The daytime TV host stepped in to present Good Morning Britain alongside Kate Garraway, after Ben stepped back to focus on filming for his quiz show Tipping Point.

But a number of people watching have admitted having to switch off as they’re not keen on Adil’s presenting style.

GMB presenter Adil Ray left viewers divided (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say about Adil?

On Twitter, one said, “Adil Ray again?” and another replied, “I’ve had to turn over…”

A third said: “Talentless [bleep] Adil Ray on #GMB. My tv is off.”

Someone else tweeted: “FFS Adil bloody Ray? What sort of a hellish start to the week is this? I’ve already stopped watching on Thursdays and Fridays.”

A fifth wrote: “Not even the lovely @kategarraway can persuade me to watch @GMB when the unwatchable Adil Ray is given air time. #GMB.”

“Adil?” asked a sixth, adding: “No thanks, I’ll watch something else.”

I've had to turn over….. — Linda Blackburn (@lblck) August 10, 2020

Ffs, Adil bloody Ray? what sort of a hellish start to the week is this? I’ve already stopped watching on Thursdays and Fridays 😡 #gmb — Tall&Firey (@TallAndFirey) August 10, 2020

Not even the lovely @kategarraway can persuade me to watch @GMB when the unwatchable Adil Ray is given air time. #GMB — Dave T (@DaisyFurball1) August 10, 2020

Adil? No thanks, I’ll watch something else — Dan (@dcmcmlxxvi) August 10, 2020

However, not everyone felt that way

One viewer demanded of another who said they wouldn’t be watching because of Adil: “Why?”

“I don’t understand the hate for @adilray,” said another, adding: “I think he is great on GMB!”

Why? — Chris Graham (@OneCrispyGraham) August 10, 2020

I don’t understand the hate for @adilray. I think he is great on GMB! — steven kelson (@StevenKelson) August 10, 2020

Update on Derek

On the programme today, Kate Garraway issued an update on her husband Derek, telling her co-host he had a “worrying” time in hospital last week.

Adil, who had not seen Kate for some time, asked the mum of two how Derek was doing following his battle with coronavirus.

Kate revealed she feels grateful her husband is still with her. But she said he continues to face “challenges” with a number of aspects of his health.

She also admitted she feels guilty when she comes onto GMB and laughs while Derek remains in a serious condition.

“It was a worrying week last week,” she said. “He’s still got lots of challenges. Challenges with his food, challenges with his lungs, everything. And we just want him to wake up.”

