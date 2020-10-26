GMB viewers were seemingly disappointed on Monday (October 26) when Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid weren’t there to greet them at the start of the show.

It’s still October half-term for many, which means Good Morning Britain’s usual pairing still have another week off from work until their back in the hot seat.

To replace them this week ITV enlisted the help of presenters Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins.

Sadly for the dynamic duo, not everyone seems to think they have the chemistry to match up to Piers and Susanna.

GMB viewers were divided by Adil and Charlotte’s presenting style (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say on GMB?

After the show began, many viewers rushed to social media to share their opinions on Adil and Charlotte’s presenting style.

Some suggested that it was like rocking up to school only to realise your teacher’s off sick and you’re stuck with a “substitute”.

Adil is a terrible presenter on GMB constant left leaning hectoring I have to turn it over #gmb — Dwaine Dibbly (@dibbly_dwaine) October 26, 2020

Adil & Charlotte are like the second-rate, junior substitutes …. #gmb — Mr Pickles (@Sweggers) October 26, 2020

Meanwhile, others claimed that they were desperately eager to get Piers back.

It's better with @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 though, who have been missing for the second week. #GMB — Andrew Smith (@Thin_As_Lizzy) October 26, 2020

But not everyone was unhappy with the pair, with a couple of viewers happy to have Adil and Charlotte on the show.

One said: “I love GMB when @adilray is on it.”

Another added: “Love you guys presenting Charlotte.”

Viewers are missing Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

Where are GMB stars Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid?

The duo has become one of the most popular and loved in British telly, so it’s only natural viewers clamoured to ask on Monday: Where are Piers and Susanna?

The sudden change left some viewers upset about their absence, but there was a good reason for this switch-up.

Piers, 55, and Susanna, 49, often take breaks when it comes to the summer holidays. Or in this case, October half-term.

Also on the regular replacement rota are Adil, Sean Fletcher and Alex Beresford, and of course Thursday and Friday host Ben Shephard.

Ranvir is juggling GMB duties with Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly star Ranvir Singh say?

Viewers could end up missing Ranvir too, if her comments about her place in Strictly are to be believed.

The GMB star danced for the first time on the BBC competition last week, and she’s already busy preparing for her return to the dance floor this week.

However, she admitted last week that if she ends up flopping on the show that she may have to take a step back from the limelight.

Ranvir then admitted that she wouldn’t be able to face co-star Piers Morgan taunting her if she falls on her face.

“Well I can’t come back in here because Piers would never let me forget about it. So it would elongated gardening leave for me I think!” she said.

