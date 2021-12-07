Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ father and step-mum should be “locked away for life”, Good Morning Britain viewers have insisted.

Thomas Hughes, 29, and Emma Tustin, 32, abused the six-year-old boy from the beginning of the first lockdown last year.

The pair were sentenced last week, but GMB viewers believe it isn’t enough.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

It comes after Arthur’s grieving grandmother appeared on the show today (December 7).

During the emotional segment, Madeleine Halcrow shared her pain over the death of her grandson.

Susanna Reid also broke down in tears alongside co-host Martin Lewis.

On the show, Madeleine told them: “He was my daughter’s baby bear and he was my sunny delight. He was always happy and that’s why I called him sunny delight.

“Arthur was gentle, caring, compassionate, he had a wicked sense of humour, he was just adorable.”

The grandmother went on to speak about Thomas and Emma’s sentences.

Arthur’s father will serve 21 years for manslaughter, while Emma received a minimum term of 29 years for murder.

The couple will have their sentences reviewed by Attorney General.

Speaking about the killers, Madeline said: “There was no remorse, no sympathy shown. Absolutely depraved, tortuous, sadistic, evil, calculating people. They’ll never go to heaven. They’ll burn in hell.”

How did GMB viewers respond?

GMB viewers agreed that Thomas and Emma deserved longer for the role they played in Arthur’s death.

On Twitter, one said: “And yes. Life should mean life. They don’t deserve, warrant any form of reprieve. They never provided Arthur a chance, so why should they have one.”

Dad should get a longer sentence. His role is to protect his child, not systematically hurt and aid the advance of his death. Both should spend their sentences in complete isolation, with contact only with their warders. And if they cry 'nobody loves me' so be it. — Sheila Rice (@SheilaRice1) December 7, 2021

And yes. life should mean life. They don't deserve, warrant any form of reprieve. They never provided Arthur a chance, so why should they have one. — ⚡️ Duncs ⚡️ (@DSR_F11) December 7, 2021

If the torture and murder of a six year old child does NOT warrant a FULL LIFE TERM – why doesn't it?

By 2050, Emma Tustin will only be 60 years old and possibly with Grandchildren of her own.

For what she did to 6 year old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes she should NEVER be released! pic.twitter.com/NN508O1xdb — Once a Geordie, always a Geordie. RIP Martin (@fa5c) December 7, 2021

Another added: “They should never experience freedom again, children are a gift and should be treasured, heartbreaking.”

A third wrote: “Dad should get a longer sentence. His role is to protect his child, not systematically hurt and aid the advance of his death. Both should spend their sentences in complete isolation, with contact only with their wardens. And if they cry ‘nobody loves me’ so be it.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “If the torture and murder of a six year old child does NOT warrant a FULL LIFE TERM – why doesn’t it?

Life should mean life

“By 2050, Emma Tustin will only be 60 years old and possibly with grandchildren of her own. For what she did to 6 year old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes she should NEVER be released!”

A fifth posted: “#JUSTICEFORARTHUR Yes they should be locked away for life… put the step mother in a cell with Arthur’s real mother!”

Meanwhile, others commented on the emotional interview.

One wrote: “The interview was one of the most difficult I’ve ever watched. Heartbreaking.”

