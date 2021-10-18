gmb today
GMB viewers criticise ITV today for ending social distancing

Susanna Reid said she found the change 'discombobulating'

By Joshua Haigh

GMB viewers were not happy with ITV today after tuning into the show on Monday (October 18).

Good Morning Britain returned for a new week, but fans were quick to spot something was different.

Presenters have been social distancing on the majority of ITV’s morning shows for over a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, it seems as though that’s now a thing of the past.

On Monday (October 18), Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley were once again sat next to each other again.

GMB today

Richard said: “Look, my arm isn’t disappearing into cyberspace. We are actually, literally sitting next to each other again for the first time in two years.”

Susanna replied: “It is actually quite discombobulating!”

Richard then joked: “It is, shall we go back to the way we were? I feel a bit more comfortable.”

Read more: GMB: Alastair Campbell divides viewers as he returns to host with Susanna Reid

GMB’s new rules allow for the main presenters to be seated next to each other.

However, according to The Mirror, other presenters and guests will still be expected to abide by social distancing guidelines.

The move comes just a week after Britain recorded its highest daily coronavirus infection rate for three months.

As a result of Richard and Susanna returning to normality, many viewers rushed to social media to blast ITV over the decision.

What did ITV viewers say?

One ranted: “And #gmb decide it’s OK for presenters to end social distancing and sit together. What sort of message does that send out?”

“Hi @GMB your decision to end social distancing is wrong. #GMB” insisted a second angry viewer.

Read more: GMB viewers complain to Ofcom after Alastair Campbell calls Boris Johnson a ‘coward’

A third demanded answers from the broadcaster, saying: “Hi @GMB would love an explanation as to why you have ended social distancing while cases are worse now than October 2020, and rising?! #GMB #Covid19UK #DeltaVariant #CoronavirusUpdates.”

“Isn’t it strange that on a day when they’re reporting such high COVID numbers, #GMB has reduced social distancing in the studio?” said a fourth.

Meanwhile, a fifth said: “What public health message are you sending to your viewers!!! @ITV this is appalling!”

