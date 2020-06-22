The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 22nd June 2020
TV

GMB viewers appalled as guest uses the 'N word' twice

Presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid made no reference or apology

By Karen Hyland
Updated:
Tags: GMB, Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid

GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid debated this morning whether the Rugby Football Union should discourage Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from being sung at games.

This followed news that the RFU is reviewing the 19th-century African-American song in light of recent Black Lives Matter campaign developments.

GMB debated Swing Low, Sweet Chariot (Credit: ITV)

Read more: GMB host Piers Morgan claps back at Dr Hilary

The presenters were joined by Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and journalist Tom Slater. He argued that Swing Low should not be stopped from being sung at matches.

As the conversation moved on, Dr Shola spoke about how the N word was "racist" when used by white people.

She then said she didn't use it, but proceeded to say it twice within a matter of minutes at around 8.30am.

Neither presenter made reference to it or gave an apology.

Viewer complaints

But many viewers were appalled by it, complaining on Twitter.

Support for Dr Shola

Occasional GMB stand-in host Adil Rey praised Dr Shola's appearance.

Song's origin

The song Swing Low, Sweet Chariot was first sung at Twickenham rugby stadium in 1987 for Martin Offiah, an England player of Nigerian descent, who was nicknamed "Chariots" due to his speed.

The lyrics were written by freed Oklahoma slave, Wallace Willis.

The RFU told the Sunday Times it wanted to educate fans who did not know the song’s "origins or sensitivities” so they could make an "informed decision" about singing it.

Prince Harry has backed the move, with his spokesman telling the paper: "The Duke is supportive of the comments that the RFU made this week regarding the review and he will follow the lead of the RFU on the matter."

Dr Shola shocked viewers (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Kate Garraway shares update on husband Derek Draper

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

GMB Good Morning Britain Piers Morgan Susanna Reid

Trending Articles

 Peter Andre and wife Emily disagree over how much to spend on the kids
Holly Willoughby shares photo with kids after missing This Morning to take them to school
Holly Willoughby replaced by Davina McCall on This Morning
Boris Johnson to announce Brits can holiday, have a hair cut and go to the pub on July 4
The Luminaries plot leaves viewers confused: 'What's actually happening?"
Great news for grandparents as Boris Johnson set to unveil plans to expand support bubbles