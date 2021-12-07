GMB urged to stop showing heartbreaking footage of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: ‘It’s just too hard to see’

Good Morning Britain viewers have urged the show to stop screening the heartbreaking surveillance footage of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The six-year-old boy suffered “unsurvivable” brain injuries while in the care of his evil father and step-mum.

Following his tragic death, the police released recordings of Arthur to illustrate the abuse.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ grandmother appeared on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes coverage on Good Morning Britain

In the home surveillance footage, Arthur could be seen struggling to get up in the living room.

The youngster was forced to sleep there by his killers Thomas Hughes, 29, and Emma Tustin, 32.

In another clip, the six-year-old is heard crying “no one loves me” and “no one’s going to feed me”.

During today’s GMB, Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis spoke to Arthur’s grieving grandmother Madeleine Halcrow.

They also interviewed social worker and safe-guarding consultant Joanna Nicholas.

As they spoke to Joanna, the surveillance footage of Arthur was shown on screen.

Madeline spoke to Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers respond?

However, viewers have asked for the clips to be removed from the show.

Commenting on Twitter, one said: “It’s absolutely heartbreaking. Can you please stop showing the video of Arthur it’s just too hard to see. Everyone knows what has happened and we do not need to see the suffering this beautiful boy went through.”

Another agreed: “I agree. There was a Xmas TV ad on yesterday of a small boy having fun with his family and receiving lots of love and cuddles.

It’s just too hard to see

“I immediately thought of Arthur and how that should be how a child’s life should be. Not worrying about when he will be fed next. I’m haunted by this.”

A third wrote: “Totally agree, I have to sit holding the remote every time anything’s on now, so I can quickly turn it over. I simply can not bear to watch them, it’s beyond heart rendering.”

A fourth shared: “When I see the video of #Arthur limping over to try and pull his blanket off the floor saying no body loves me, tears flow so hard.

“I’m completely broken as a mother @GMB so not fair God!! Pls protect our babies.”

A fifth posted: “That video of Arthur with the duvet is just awful to watch. Poor little guy @GMB #Arthur.”

Another added: “#WhyTF @GMB are showing that video of poor little Arthur unable to pick up a little quilt…”

Arthur’s grandmother on GMB

Meanwhile, Arthur’s grieving grandmother Madeleine spoke about her heartache on the show today.

When asked about his killers, she said: “There was no remorse, no sympathy shown. Absolutely depraved, tortuous, sadistic, evil, calculating people. They’ll never go to heaven.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment on this story.

