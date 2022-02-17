GMB fans on Twitter rage at guest who wants to remove meat from kids’ school dinners

GMB fans set Twitter alight today (February 17) after a father appeared on the show to call for meat to be axed entirely from kids’ school meals.

Comedian and host of The Vegan Life magazine Jake Yapp chatted to Good Morning Britain hosts Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway via video link.

And, after they’d questioned him on the show, GMB viewers delivered their verdict on the debate on Twitter.

Jake Yapp angered GMB fans on Twitter with his comments on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Kate and Ben hosted a segment that asked if kids should go meat-free at lunchtime.

Ben explained that two schools in England had already adopted a purely vegan and vegetarian menu, offering kids who want to eat meat no choice but to eat veggie.

Kate asked: “How would you feel if your child’s school banned serving meat at lunchtime and only served a vegetarian or vegan option?”

Jake Yapp admitted he’d be pretty pleased.

“My son is vegan and he can never have school dinners because there’s never a vegan option, so it kind of makes sense to make it accessible to everyone.”

Kate Garraway argued that vegan meals wouldn’t be the right choice for everyone (Credit: ITV)

‘It doesn’t make sense for everybody’

Kate then argued for better vegan options.

“It doesn’t make sense for everybody does it, it doesn’t make sense for the people who want to eat meat,” she said.

“It does make sense for everybody,” Yapp countered.

“We all know the CO2 emissions from meat are 10 times worse than a vegetarian or vegan option.

“If we want to raise the next generation to be good custodians of the planet it’s definitely worth us leading by example in schools.”

He then told Kate: “I’ll make a deal with you. I’ll take your children round the potato farm and we can watch the potatoes being harvested – if you’re prepared to then take them round a cow farm and an abattoir.

“Then they can make an informed choice. I feel like I might win.”

Parents have blasted a ‘ludicrous’ rule ‘forcing’ pupils at a primary school to become vegetarian to ‘help the planet’. Should schools ban meat? Host of the Vegan Life Magazine podcast Jake Yapp says it ‘makes sense’ for everybody when it comes to the environment. pic.twitter.com/Tf73eSAhSh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 17, 2022

How did GMB fans on Twitter react?

Yapp most certainly didn’t win there!

“This vegan guy is the most smug specimen I’ve ever come across. Patronising the opposing guest as if she were a child!” slammed one.

“I’m never usually at home to watch #GMB but this Jake (vegan) is giving me anger at 8am,” said a second.

Looking at the comments for GMB on Twitter says enough about the average IQ of the people that are so offended by a bit of vegan food.

“This guy is so smug and arrogant. He seems to have decided that everyone should just be vegan and if you don’t like it that’s tough because he knows what’s best,” said a third.

“People like opinionated vegan Jake Yapp are the kind who are educating their kids to be woke. Meat-free menus at school with no choice… this is NOT the way forward,” said another.

“People need to stop imposing their way of life on other people,” said another. “If you want to be vegan, vegetarian or eat meat, everyone has a choice.”

Another agreed, but perhaps a little more harshly.

“Banning meat at school? What next to be banned? Bloody ridiculous… vegans are taking over society. Snowflakes!” they slammed.

Jake Yapp did get some backing, though

Not everyone was against the idea of school meals turning vegan.

“Looking at the comments for #GMB says enough about the average IQ of the people that are so offended by a bit of vegan food.

“It’s really not that bad. You can always take your brats for a McDonald’s cheeseburger after school,” said one supporter.

So what do you think? Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.