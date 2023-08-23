‘Marmite’ GMB regular announces break from the show: ‘I won’t be back for a while’

GMB presenter Adil Ray has taken to Twitter to announce that he will be taking a long break from the programme.

The Citizen Khan star is one of Susanna Reid‘s regular male co-hosts on the ITV morning show, alongside Ben Shephard, Ed Balls and Richard Madeley.

As Susanna is currrently on holiday, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh have been taking it in turns to fill in for her. And now it seems Adil too is soon going to be missing from our screens.

Adil Ray is a regular GMB presenter (Credit: ITV)

GMB host announces break on Twitter

Adil shared the news via social media earlier this week, encouraging fans to watch him while they still can.

“Back @gmb on Thursday and Friday this week from 6am,” he tweeted. He then joked: “Then not on for a while so don’t miss out. Roll up roll up! While stocks last! It’s a bargain!”

Back @gmb on Thursday and Friday this week from 6. Then not on for a while so don’t miss out. Roll up roll up! While stocks last! It’s a bargain! pic.twitter.com/xXH4O9KFn6 — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) August 21, 2023

The actor and TV presenter, who seems to have a bit of a ‘marmite’ personality, received mixed reactions to his news. “Let’s hope it’s a long while,” came one cruel reply.Another person said: “Can’t believe I’m saying this but I prefer Richard Madeley.”

However, Adil also has a legion of adoring fans who are going to miss him lots while he’s away. “How long Adil – do you know? Need people like you there,” tweeted one concerned viewer. Someone else is also clearly a fan: “Love a bargain me, getting in while the sales are on,” they said, followed by a heart eye emoji.

“That’s a shame @adilray. You’re one of the few presenters I look out for on GMB,” said another disappointed person.

Following these responses, Adil himself stepped in to say: “Thank you for all the lovely comments but please let’s not criticise other presenters.”

Read more: Good Morning Britain presenters’ earnings and net worth ‘revealed’

Will you miss Adil on GMB? Leave us a comment on our Facebook Page EntertianmentDailyFix and let us know.