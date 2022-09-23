GMB fans voiced their opinions on Twitter this morning (September 23) as Ed Balls hosted alongside Kate Garraway.

It was a switch up of presenting partner for Kate, who usually hosts the show alongside Ben Shephard.

And it seems as if the new coupling didn’t go down entirely well with viewers.

In fact, Good Morning Britain viewers took to Twitter to call out “rude” behaviour between the presenters.

Tensions appeared to rise between Ed Balls and Kate Garraway on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers blast Ed and Kate on Twitter

Kate was accused of being “rude” and “ignoring” Ed during a debate with Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith on the show today.

She was accused of talking over him and “interrupting” him – and the pair appeared to be sniping at each other slightly on screen too, prompting some to hint at a “feud” between them.

“Awkward!” said one viewer.

Another said: “Kate interrupted multiple times there but the worst was when Ed Balls asked Iain Dale a good/key question and Kate ignored it and cut in with another TOTALLY UNRELATED question.

“Just plain rude… or ignorant,” they claimed.

Another said: “#gmb is so hard to watch when Kate is on. Constantly interrupting people and not letting them speak.”

“I don’t remember Kate ever being as rude as she is now, she now thinks the only voice being heard should be hers, and is full of self importance,” claimed another.

Another commented: “What’s going on at #gmb this morning. Kate Garraway chabbering non-stop, Iain Dale in a strop, Ed Balls arguing for no reason?”

GMB fans on Twitter backed Ed amid claims Kate interrupted him (Credit: ITV)

‘Am I interrupting you?’

With Kate getting “shouted at” in her ear to “stop talking”, she interrupted Iain, who rolled his eyes at her.

“I’m getting shouted at to stop talking,” said Kate.

Am I interrupting you?

Kate then told viewers to get in touch as she said she welcomed them “interrupting” her.

A bemused Ed then asked: “Am I interrupting you?”

“No, you’re speaking,” insisted Kate, as she pointed to the camera.

“No, it’s not, it’s you. It’s you. It’s you,” said Ed, tensions appearing to rise between the pair amid confusion over who was next to read the autocue.

Kate then appeared to whisper off-camera: “It is you.”

The comments came during a passionate debate about the cost-of-living crisis (Credit: ITV)

‘Love the Ed and Kate combo’

The comments did, however, come during a passionate debate about the cost-of-living crisis, with Kate appearing desperate to represent the worries of those watching at home.

As a result, not everyone was against today’s presenting duo.

In fact, some “loved” the pairing and called for them to return at a later date.

“Love the Ed and Kate combo,” said one.

Others praised them for asking questions that desperately need answering.

“Well done Ed and Kate for your questions,” said another.

