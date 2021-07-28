GMB today: Where is Susanna Reid? When is she back?

On the Good Morning Britain sofa yesterday, Susanna Reid let slip to viewers that it was her last day on the show. And she joked to her co-host Ben Shephard that she was ‘taking a sabbatical’.

The 50-year-old presenter announced the news while discussing an upcoming interview with EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt, who is currently taking an extended break from playing Ian Beale in the long-running BBC soap.

Ben laughed: “She’s taking a sabbatical; you can do that if you have been at a place long enough – you get a bit of a sabbatical.”

Susanna responded: “I’ll tell you what, I’m taking a sabbatical for the summer. So today is my last day.”

With Ben joking: “Ah, happy days – no, no, we’ll miss you.”

With an added eye roll, Susanna giggled: “God, that took a while.”

When will Susanna be back on screens?

Mum of three Susanna has been hosting the GMB since 2014 and always takes a six-week break for the school summer holidays. She will return to our screens in September.

Susanna congratulated Piers after GMB’s win (Credit: Splash)

While her replacement hasn’t been announced, it’s thought Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh will step into the breach.

Along with Christine Lampard, Ranvir is also covering for Lorraine Kelly, who is on her summer break from the show.

Over on This Morning, fan favourites Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are covering for Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary while they take their holidays.

Last week popular presenter Susanna scooped a gong at the National Reality TV Awards; she was awarded Celebrity Personality of 2021.

While Susanna could not attend the event at London’s Porchester Hall this year, she tweeted her delight at the win – sharing the official Reality TV Awards post announcing her win and wrote: “Thank you @RealityTVAwards 🥰.”

Susanna with former co-host Piers Morgan (Credit: ITV)

GMB also bagged a gong at the awards and was named Best Talk Show at the ceremony. Susanna excitedly quoted the tweet, adding: “Congratulations to everyone at GMB for this – including Piers Morgan obvs – as viewers voted us Best Talk Show.”

