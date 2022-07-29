Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh on GMB today
TV

GMB viewers all make same complaint today as show wins ‘inspiration’ award

Susanna Reid scooped her own award, too!

By Joshua Haigh

GMB viewers all made the same complaint today as the show celebrated an award win.

Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh announced on Friday (July 29) that the show had managed to bag not one, but two new awards.

The news was later shared on the show’s official Twitter account too.

“We’re celebrating on Good Morning Britain.

“We won the @RealityTVAwards for Most Inspiring TV show and our very own @susannareid100 won the award for Celebrity Personality of the Year!” tweeted the show excitedly.

Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh on GMB today
Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh revealed the good news on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

However, moaning viewers were quick to hit back at the show winning any kind of award.

As a result, numerous rushed to respond in the comments.

Read more: GMB viewers blast Ben Shephard’s ‘disrespectful’ behaviour during naked life drawing class

“Never think of watching this show these days! Awful!” said one frustrated fan.

A second tweeted: “When is Madeley back? He at least makes this guff half viewable!”

“Reality.. delusional more like,” joked a third.

A fourth said: “Aren’t you meant to be a news program????????”

Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh on GMB today
GMB viewers ranted about the news on Twitter today (Credit: ITV)

“Ummm okay, the shortlist was clearly short and most time this show leaves me angrier with poor presenting skills than feeling inspired .. who judged this?” questioned a fifth.

Read more: Who’s who in the cast of Emmerdale? Meet the full 2022 line-up here

While a sixth hit back: “Never mind the war in Ukraine, cost of living crisis and a summer of strikes and disruption, no the leading story is all about the presenters again.”

Not everyone was quite so grumpy, however.

One viewer tweeted: “Some people complain just to fulfil the time in their day!”

While a second said: “So much anger in the comments. Well done guys!”

“Any award is an achievement lol,” added a third.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Dermot and Dec Donnelly
Declan Donnelly delivers heartbreaking eulogy at brother’s funeral: ‘I can’t believe he’s gone’
Carol McGiffin frowns at Charlene on Loose Women
Loose Women star Charlene White shuts down Carol McGiffin as tempers rise over ‘offensive’ comment
Laura Hamilton smiling
Craig Doyle visibly shocked as Laura Hamilton strips to plunging white swimsuit live on air
Jeremy Kyle and Piers Morgan on TalkTV
Jeremy Kyle ‘very excited’ as his return to prime-time TV is confirmed
Kate Garraway looking stressed and Derek inset
ITV issues update as Kate Garraway extends time off amid husband Derek’s ‘downturn’
Duchess Kate Middleton looking cross
‘Angry’ Kate Middleton left ‘mortified and embarrassed’ by shock condom prank