GMB viewers were left furious after a “disrespectful” man took the opportunity to “gatecrash” a segment on Prince Philip today (April 16).

During the programme, Ben Shepherd and Charlotte Hawkins spoke to royal editor Chris Sharp at Windsor Castle.

The group were discussing the Duke of Edinburgh‘s funeral when the man rudely interrupted the shot.

Chris Sharp was interrupted by a man on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

At one point, the man could be seen standing behind Chris holding a placard for a disco site.

Dressed in an afro wig and sunglasses, he jumped at the chance to get some free publicity.

However, viewers at home were left angry.

Shame on you!

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Who’s the disrespectful wig wearing prat advertising his disco thing behind the reporter on @GMB whilst they discuss #HRHPrincePhilip funeral plans and his life… #ShameOnYou.”

A second complained: “Who’s this [bleep] in the background at Windsor Castle #GMB.”

In addition, a third asked: “Was that disco Stu in Windsor? #GMB.”

The man appeared during a segment on Prince Philip (Credit: ITV)

But other viewers appeared to see the funny side.

They commented: “Well his stunt paid off and now he’s had loads of advertising. Clever lad.”

During the interview, Chris talked viewers through the plans for Prince Philip’s upcoming funeral.

When is Prince Philip’s funeral?

The funeral is due to take place tomorrow (April 17).

It will start at 3pm at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Due to COVID restrictions, only 30 guests will be able to attend.

Meanwhile, Palace officials recently confirmed senior royals will not wear uniform and instead wear morning/day dress with medals.

In addition, Her Majesty – accompanied by a lady in waiting – will follow her husband’s funeral procession in her official Bentley.

The attendants include Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward and their respective spouses.

All of the duke’s grandchildren and their partners will attend as well as the Queen’s first cousins, the children of the Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, and three of Philip’s German relatives.

In addition, close friend of the late royal, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, is invited.

Also on GMB today, presenter Charlotte discussed previously meeting Prince Philip.

