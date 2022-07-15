GMB today saw union boss Mick Lynch appear on the show to discuss the rail strikes planned for next month.

During his interview, Mick and Charlotte Hawkins came to blows – and viewers were on the union boss’ side.

Charlotte and Ben spoke to Mick today (Credit: ITV)

Mick Lynch on GMB today

Charlotte and her co-host, Ben Shephard, spoke to Mick during today’s edition of Good Morning Britain.

The RMT union boss was on the programme to discuss the rail strikes planned for August 18 and 20.

During the interview, Mick discussed why the strikes are necessary – and things got a little heated when Charlotte started arguing with him.

Mick explained to Ben and Charlotte that the reason behind the strikes is so that they can negotiate a deal for better pay.

Speaking about Grant Shapps, the secretary of state for transport, he said: “He needs to let these companies negotiate. He needs to fund the railways properly, as the government needs to fund all their public services properly.”

It was at this point that Charlotte started arguing back.

Charlotte clashed with Mick (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Hawkins clashes with Mick Lynch on GMB today

The 47-year-old was quick to hit back at Mick, saying: “Well, I think he has said that he denies the fact – I know you’ve been talking about this third party negotiation – he has denied that, hasn’t he?”

“What about when these talks resume…,” she began to say before Mick interrupted her.

“Well, that’s not true is it?” he said. “That’s completely untrue.”

“You say one thing, he says the other,” Charlotte said.

“No, it’s written into the contract Charlotte,” Mick continued. “He is directly responsible for negotiations. So he’s not telling the truth as usual.”

“That’s what you say,” Charlotte argued back. “He has denied that.”

Viewers sympathised with Mick (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

Following the interview, viewers took to Twitter to show their support for Mick.

“Mick for PM!” one viewer tweeted.

“Can we get this guy as PM,” another said.

“#gmb I love #micklynch,” a third wrote.

“Charlotte taking on Mick Lynch embarrassing,” another tweeted.

Not everyone was on Mick’s side though. “He has the face which speaks a thousand words. Vile man,” one viewer tweeted.

