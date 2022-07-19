GMB viewers today (July 19) were busy reaching for their remotes.

Ranvir Singh and Ed Balls took over the show, much to the dismay of some overheated viewers at home.

The presenter’s chemistry didn’t go down well with some fans, and their presenting style left something to be desired for many.

As a result, many took to social media to complain about the pairing.

Some were growing tired of the duo appearing to talk over each other throughout the show.

Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh didn’t go down well with GMB viewers today (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh and Ed Balls anger GMB viewers today

One viewer tweeted: “Anyone else getting frustrated how Balls and Ranvir keep over talking each other/starting each other’s autocues! #gmb”.

“Ed and Ranvir smashing this presenting malarkey out of the park…not. Why does ITV think anyone who can just about read should get a shot at presenting? #GMB,” ranted a second viewer.

Ed and Ranvir smashing this presenting malarkey out of the park…not.

A third added: #GMB Ranvir is not really right for being a main presenter as all she does is treat the position as her own private fiefdom by sticking her fingers in her ears and talk down to everyone.”

“I can’t listen to any more hysteria from Ranvir and #gmb – it’s back to #bbcbreakfast,” said another, switching off.

“Ed Balls is bloody awful at presenting! Simple as that!!” declared another.

Ed Balls has been on GMB this week (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir to take over from Lorraine Kelly

Meanwhile, viewers will be seeing more of Ranvir in the coming weeks.

Lorraine Kelly announced today that Ranvir will be filling in for her when she takes the summer off, alongside Christine Lampard.

So she’s clearly doing something right – despite the haters!

“What’s nice is all my family and friends watch this show,” she said.

“So it’s a lovely thing for me to be able to have another bit of me that I can talk about.”

Sadly, not everyone seemed excited about the replacement line-up.

One viewer tweeted sarcastically: “More Ranvir….Yippee.”

“Err why does #lorraine have all the school holidays off when she doesn’t have a school age child???” said another.

