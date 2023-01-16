GMB today (Monday, January 16) saw Susanna Reid have to apologise for a guest’s behaviour during a debate.

However, her apologies weren’t enough, as furious viewers declared that they were going to report the show to Ofcom anyway.

Ed and Susanna spoke to Andrew and Kevin today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain descended into chaos as a guest’s behaviour sparked outrage.

The shocking incident took place during a debate about the government’s controversial anti-strike bill.

Susanna and Ed Balls welcomed Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce onto the show to debate them.

As Kevin and Andrew argued, Kevin said: “I know you parrot the government’s propaganda on what happens around Europe – but what you say about minimum standards is [bleep].”

Susanna was then heard gasping before Kevin attempted to defend himself.

“Sorry, I was quoting,” he said.

Andrew and Kevin clashed on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna stunned by guest’s ‘offensive’ language on GMB today

Susanna wasn’t going to let Kevin’s comment slide though.

“Hang on a minute, where did that come from?” she asked.

Kevin then attempted to continue his argument with Andrew, but Susanna was quick to shut him down again.

“Sorry, we can’t get past Ofcom regulations just because you’re quoting someone else, so an apology to people who were offended by that,” she said.

“Alright, if I said something that rhymes with ‘rollocks’ how is that? Are we alright there?” Kevin then asked.

“Well, I think we all know what word you are referring to Kevin because you’ve already said it,” Susanna then pointed out.

Susanna was forced to apologise (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume at guest’s behaviour

Viewers of the show were divided over Kevin’s language on the show today, with some even going so far as to report his comments to Ofcom.

“Reported to Ofcom,” one viewer tweeted the Good Morning Britain Twitter page.

“[Bleep]! Oh my. The week can only get better from here!!” another stunned viewer wrote.

“@GMB absolutely shocked at Kevin’s outburst and language on live TV. I hope he’s reprimanded,” a third said.

Absolutely shocked at Kevin’s outburst and language on live tv. I hope he’s reprimanded.

“Watching #gmb Kevin McGuire kids are watching mind your potty mouth,” another wrote.

However, some viewers actually found Kevin’s language funny.

“Oh I do love a well used [bleep]” one viewer said.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

