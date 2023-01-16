Susanna Reid and Kevin Maguire on GMB today
TV

GMB today: Susanna Reid apologises for guest’s ‘offensive’ behaviour as viewers fume: ‘Reported to Ofcom’

Susanna was as shocked as us!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

GMB today (Monday, January 16) saw Susanna Reid have to apologise for a guest’s behaviour during a debate.

However, her apologies weren’t enough, as furious viewers declared that they were going to report the show to Ofcom anyway.

Ed Balls and Susanna Reid speaking to Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce on GMB today
Ed and Susanna spoke to Andrew and Kevin today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain descended into chaos as a guest’s behaviour sparked outrage.

The shocking incident took place during a debate about the government’s controversial anti-strike bill.

Susanna and Ed Balls welcomed Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce onto the show to debate them.

As Kevin and Andrew argued, Kevin said: “I know you parrot the government’s propaganda on what happens around Europe – but what you say about minimum standards is [bleep].”

Susanna was then heard gasping before Kevin attempted to defend himself.

“Sorry, I was quoting,” he said.

Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire on GMB today
Andrew and Kevin clashed on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna stunned by guest’s ‘offensive’ language on GMB today

Susanna wasn’t going to let Kevin’s comment slide though.

“Hang on a minute, where did that come from?” she asked.

Kevin then attempted to continue his argument with Andrew, but Susanna was quick to shut him down again.

“Sorry, we can’t get past Ofcom regulations just because you’re quoting someone else, so an apology to people who were offended by that,” she said.

“Alright, if I said something that rhymes with ‘rollocks’ how is that? Are we alright there?” Kevin then asked.

“Well, I think we all know what word you are referring to Kevin because you’ve already said it,” Susanna then pointed out.

Susanna Reid on GMB today
Susanna was forced to apologise (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume at guest’s behaviour

Viewers of the show were divided over Kevin’s language on the show today, with some even going so far as to report his comments to Ofcom.

“Reported to Ofcom,” one viewer tweeted the Good Morning Britain Twitter page.

“[Bleep]! Oh my. The week can only get better from here!!” another stunned viewer wrote.

@GMB absolutely shocked at Kevin’s outburst and language on live TV. I hope he’s reprimanded,” a third said.

Absolutely shocked at Kevin’s outburst and language on live tv. I hope he’s reprimanded.

“Watching #gmb Kevin McGuire kids are watching mind your potty mouth,” another wrote. 

However, some viewers actually found Kevin’s language funny.

“Oh I do love a well used [bleep]” one viewer said.

Read more: GMB today: Viewers delighted as ‘refreshing’ Ed Balls replaces Richard Madeley

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Kevin Maguire & Andrew Pierce Clash Over Nurses Wages | Good Morning Britain

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Good Morning Britain Susanna Reid

Trending Articles

Si King and Dave Myers on Hairy Bikers Go Local
Hairy Bikers Go Local: Si King and Dave Myers share ‘sad’ news as fans make demand
Josie Gibson looking concerned and son Reggie inset
Josie Gibson rushes son Reggie to hospital in Mexico as star breaks silence
Ekin-Su speaking and performing on Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s racy outfit and routine leaves viewers threatening Ofcom complaints
Nurse Crane looks worried in Call the Midwife episodes
Call The Midwife cast: Fans fear Nurse Crane could be next to exit the show
Coronation Street star teases comeback after shock exit
Coronation Street star teases comeback after shock exit
Stacey Solomon smiling sadly on Lorraine
Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon admits ‘fear’ for her family in heartbreaking confession