GMB viewers have today criticised Susanna Reid and Alastair Campbell after they poked fun at Tony Blair’s hair.

The presenting pair welcomed in the former Prime Minister this morning (Wednesday May 12) and attention soon turned to Mr Blair’s hair.

He caused an internet sensation after appearing on the show a few weeks ago with a mullet.

Now, he appeared with a haircut but didn’t escape the presenters’ jokes.

The former Prime Minister showed off his shorter hair (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Sixty-three-year-old Alastair worked under Mr Blair when he was in power between 1997 and 2007.

But he couldn’t wait to mock his former boss’s hair.

“We’ve done many events together, I’ve always defended you…,” he began.

“Can you explain to me how you allowed yourself to do a television interview looking like Alvin Stardust or Gerry Francis?”

Susanna also chipped in, saying Mr Blair looked more like Gandalf from Lord of the Rings.

“Well Gandalf is better than some of the things that I’ve been called as a result there,” the former Prime Minister replied.

“Look, it was lockdown, it’s done, it’s over.”

Susanna and Alastair tore into Tony (Credit: ITV)

Why did Blair’s hair get so much attention?

Susanna then quipped: “I’d just like to point out that the interview was done after hairdressers were opened…”

Tony replied: “I know, it took me some time to get organised but the thing that is interesting and depressing about politics is my institute over the last 12 months has done all this stuff around vaccines and all of that.

“Literally when I said to my people, ‘what have we received the most traffic about in the last year?’ they said, ‘actually, your hair’.”

Susanna replied: “Welcome to being a woman on television, because frankly… what you look like – what you wear and what you hair’s like – is probably the main thing you get traffic about.”

How did viewers react to the ribbing?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to lambast the presenting duo.

One said: “GMB now going on about image and looks which I thought GMB were against! Blair’s hair! So what.

“Today’s show seems to be based on double standards.”

Another wrote: “Are you really allowing presenters to talk about someone’s bloody hair instead of what they were actually coming on the show for?

“Not only that you are also allowing them to take the [bleep] out of it!”

However, others saw the funny side to the banter and made their own quips.

One joked, “The Hair Blair Bunch,” while another said, “Brian May??????” followed by laughing face emojis.

