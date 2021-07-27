GMB today: Survey reveals one in three people pinged by NHS app ignore self-isolation order

A GMB survey today has revealed that one in three people pinged by the NHS Track and Trace app ignore orders to self-isolate.

The shocking results were delivered by Charlotte Hawkins on today’s show (Tuesday July 27).

Charlotte delivered the shock results (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Charlotte unveiled the results, which showed that 31 per cent who have used the app have been pinged, with 39 per cent of those having been pinged in the last week alone.

Read more: Piers Morgan gives sad update on Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper as he praises GMB pal

Thirty-two-per-cent of people contacted did not self-isolate.

Furthermore, 22 per cent of those polled felt pressure from their employer or colleagues to delete the app altogether, and 25 per cent felt the pressure from friends.

The NHS Test and Trace app has come in for criticism (Credit: NHS)

Two separate arguments on GMB today

Charlotte then welcomed two people to offer two sides to the argument.

Coffee shop owner, Craig Bunting, said: “Now we are having to close our stores again because of the ‘pingdemic’ and going back to selling coffee online.

“It feels like we are taking steps backwards instead of forwards.”

Presenting a different argument, Professor Henry Potts defended the app and its usage.

“The reason we are seeing a lot of ‘pings’ is there are a lot of cases of Covid going around.

“It’s not a problem with the app, the app is working as it was designed to work.”

The government has announced new measures (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

How the pingdemic is being tackled

The survey on GMB today comes after the app has received criticism for pinging hundreds of thousands of people, affecting key industries and supermarket supplied.

Last week, the government announced that some workers in these industries would move to daily lateral flow testing instead of self-isolating.

Read more: Coronavirus news: Third wave ‘could last all of summer and autumn in the UK’, expert warns

And this week, that list was extended to include prisons, defence, communications, space, fish and HMRC.

Testing sites have also received a boost, with 1,200 new sites added to the network.

ITV’s Good Morning Britain is on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub