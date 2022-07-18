Today’s GMB (Monday, July 18) saw even more coverage of the heatwave that is hitting the UK this week – and viewers weren’t happy.

Some angry viewers took to Twitter to slam the show, accusing it of “scaremongering” about the heatwave.

Laura gave a worrying weather update on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today: Severe weather warnings

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, the heatwave was reported on once more.

Temperatures are set to soar as high as 40˚C in some areas of the country today and tomorrow (Tuesday, July 19).

During the show, Laura Tobin gave a worrying weather update, showing which areas of the UK will be hottest.

“Yes, we are in summer, but this is not summer,” Laura said. “These temperatures are unprecedented.”

GMB also welcomed Dr Thomas Whaite onto the show to discuss how to keep cool during the heatwave.

“In these couple of exceptional days, it’s really about looking out for one another,” he said.

Viewers slammed GMB’s coverage (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam GMB today

Whilst some will have found GMB’s coverage of the heatwave helpful and imformative, others did not.

Some viewers were furious at the constant coverage, with some even accusing GMB of “scaremongering”.

Changing all their graphics to red is a little bit of scaremongering isn’t it.

“Good to see media hysteria being kept to a minimum on #gmb,” one viewer tweeted.

“#GMB stop scaring people it’s not helping,” another pleaded with the show.

“Ffs #gmb give it a rest. It’s a lovely summer’s day have a choc ice and calm the [bleep] down!” a third wrote.

“Oh for God’s sake — #GoodMorningBritain changing all their graphics to red is a little bit of scaremongering isn’t it,” another tweeted.

Laura was slammed last week (Credit: ITV)

Laura Tobin accused of ‘scaremongering’

This isn’t the first time the show has been accused of scaremongering with regards to the heatwave.

Resident weather presenter Laura was slammed on Friday (July 15) after issuing a dire warning about the weather.

“There is a 10% chance of 40 degrees celsius,” she said. “These temperatures, that potentially mean our amber warning, some people are wondering if it could go red, that would make a national emergency.”

“And it means, not just the very vulnerable, everyone at every age category at risk of the extreme heat and there will be hundreds, if not thousands of fatalities due to this heatwave.”

Viewers took to Twitter to slam Laura, with many accusing her of scaremongering.

“I’m sorry but @Lauratobin1 seems to be relishing frightening everyone to death with her suggesting ‘everyone’ could be at risk! Scaremongering and it’s ridiculous,” one viewer wrote.

