GMB viewers fume as royal biographer issues outrageous threat about Meghan Markle on air

On GMB today, royal biographer Tom Bower issued a threat about Meghan Markle live on air.

The shocking moment left viewers stunned and furious, with many taking to Twitter to slam the 76-year-old.

Tom Bower was on GMB today to discuss Harry’s new book (Credit: ITV)

Royal biographer ‘threatens’ Meghan on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw royal biographer Bower make an appearance on the show.

The royal expert was on the show to argue that the Sussexes should be stripped of their royal titles once Harry’s book is released.

Prince Harry‘s book – Spare – will release in January. It is reportedly set to be explosive – and could well ruin the Sussexes’ relationships with the Royal Family.

Bower, of course, released his own book about Harry and Meghan earlier this year.

During the debate on this morning’s show, Bower accused Meghan of being behind Prince Harry’s new book.

Bower told Susanna Reid and Ed Balls that she “dictated this agenda”.

“He’ll [Harry] keep his princely title, it’s Meghan I’m after,” he ranted.

“His book is really Meghan’s. Meghan is the person who has dictated this agenda.”

Tom seemingly threatened Meghan on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Tom Bower launches scathing attack on Meghan on GMB today

Ed was quick to point out that Spare isn’t Meghan’s book though, it’s Harry’s.

“The book is by Harry? It’s not even by Meghan!” he said.

“Do you think he’s read it?” Bower asked. “He’s written it!” Susanna replied.

“Meghan has actually read every word,” Bower then went on to claim.

“Meghan is highly intelligent, very sophisticated,” he then continued.

“You can’t bear a woman to be in control,” Dr. Tessa Dunlop said. “If you really believe in the Royal Family, respect the late Queen’s decision which was that they should be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Bower then continued his attack, claiming that the Queen didn’t like Meghan and “saw right through her”.

“William saw through her, Charles saw through her, Diana’s brother Charles Spencer saw through her. She was adventurous, who came here to make fame and fortune, gone back to America, is exploiting the royal title,” he ranted.

Bower’s rants angered viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume at royal biographer

GMB viewers were furious with Bower, with many disgusted at his apparent threat toward the Duchess of Sussex.

“‘It’s Meghan I’m after’. A royal ‘biographer’ on national TV talking about Prince Harry’s memoir, openly threatening Meghan. Absolutely disgusting,” one viewer ranted.

“‘It’s Meghan I’m after’. Just said a man on #GMB. Brits have normalised threatening Meghan on TV,” another wrote.

“‘It’s Meghan I’m after’. AFTER. Like he’s literally admitting he is coming for her. I can’t quite work out why,” a third tweeted.

“‘It’s Meghan I’m after.’ Tom Bower clearly threatening the Duchess of Sussex on television. UNACCEPTABLE!!” another said.

