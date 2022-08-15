GMB viewers were thrilled today (Monday August 15) as Rob Rinder stepped in for Richard Madeley.

Richard is taking a well-earned summer break so guest presenters have been filling in.

Robert Rinder was this morning’s replacement and fans of the show were delighted to see him back behind the newsdesk.

Rob stepped into Richard Madeley’s shoes on GMB (Credit ITV)

GMB today

He joined fellow guest host Charlotte Hawkins on the breakfast show.

Charlotte took to Twitter to welcome him back with fans soon rushing to join her.

She wrote: “Morning, look who’s back with us on @gmb it’s @RobbieRinder! Talking to @Keir_Starmer about his plan to block a rise in fuel bills, today’s the day the hot weather breaks, talking to @lilycole about climate solutions, plus the revelation builders don’t like builders tea!”

One fan replied, tweeting: “Great to see you back Robert Rinder with our lovely Charlotte Hawkins.”

Another said: “@RobbieRinder good to see you on GMB not something I’d normally watch you make it worth tuning in x.”

“@gmb thank God. Charlotte and Rob presenting. Such a relief after Madeley, [Ed] Balls, [Ranvir] Singh and [Kate] Garraway,” wrote another.

A fourth said: “Great to see Rob.”

Today’s guests included Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who was grilled about the rising cost of energy bills.

Fans were happy to see Rob back (Credit: ITV)

Rob has done well to win the approval of GMB viewers. So far they haven’t appeared overly impressed with the summer stand-in hosts.

Last week, Adil Ray had a very mixed reaction from fans when he filled in for Richard alongside Charlotte.

Many pleaded for anyone apart from Adil to host.

However, others loved him!

