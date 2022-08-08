GMB today saw Richard Madeley come under fire for his behaviour during an interview with Rev Richard Coles on grief.

Viewers were seriously unimpressed with the 66-year-old during the interview, with many taking to Twitter to slam him.

Richard co-hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

During today’s show, Richard and his co-host, Charlotte Hawkins, welcomed Rev Richard Coles onto the show.

Rev Coles was on the show to talk about his new documentary, Good Grief, which airs on Channel 4 tonight (Monday, August 8).

The documentary examines the grieving process, as well as Rev Coles’ experience with grief following the death of his husband in 2019.

Speaking about grief, Rev Coles said: “It will always be horrible and painful and traumatic.

“But there are better ways of doing it, I think.”

Rev Coles spoke about his documentary on the show (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on GMB today

Richard then spoke about his own experience with grief – in particular, losing his father when he was 21.

“I remember I was 21 when my father died suddenly, he was only 49,” Richard said. He then went on to say that he was on his honeymoon when he heard the news.

“And it was an unbelievable shock. And I loved him very much, and I felt his loss incredibly keenly,” he said.

“And I remember, looking back on it now, the grief was total,” he continued.

He then went on to say that he remembered how he went to the shops one morning and realised that he hadn’t thought about his dad’s death for over two hours.

“I realised then that it was getting better,” he added.

Viewers slammed Richard (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

However, viewers were seriously unimpressed with Richard’s behaviour during the interview. Many accused the 66-year-old of making the interview about him.

“Stop making everything about YOU Richard! You don’t have to have a personal anecdote for every single interview you do. Such a narcissistic [bleep],” one viewer ranted.

“He’s so irritating. Found it so annoying that he decided to basically tell his own story instead,” another viewer said.

“Richard Madeley is incapable of holding an interview without switching it to himself !! #GMB from Piers Morgan to Richard Madeley FFS poor show,” a third wrote.

Meanwhile, others supported Rev Coles on his grief as one tweeted: “So many shared feelings on grief but so many different coping mechanisms. Good that you are highlighting this topic which we shy away from.”

