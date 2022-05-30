GMB host Richard Madeley mocked for ‘stupid’ question to Ross Kemp about Queen

Richard Madeley was mocked by GMB viewers today for a “stupid” question he asked Ross Kemp.

Former EastEnders star Ross appeared on Monday’s show to discuss the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the Queen.

Ross encouraged viewers to get involved in ‘Thank You Day’, which aims to get communities to come together to say a thank you to the Queen as well as each other.

Richard asked Ross whether the Queen looks the same in person as she does on the TV (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on GMB

But first, Richard was keen to ask Ross about what the Queen was like when he met her on two occasions.

When asked what the monarch was like, Ross said: “Very kind, very gracious and funny, witty.”

He said he felt “absolutely honoured that we are celebrating 70 years of her service to the people of these Islands”.

Her Majesty celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this weekend (Credit: YouTube)

Towards the end of the interview, Richard wanted to know more about what the Queen was like in person.

He asked Ross: “Just one more question about the time you met Her Majesty. I always ask people this question and I get a variety of answers.

“Did she look like you expected her to look?

“Did she look like the Queen looks on the telly and in photographs or did she look a little bit different? Were you surprised?”

Actor Ross opened up about meeting the Queen twice (Credit: ITV)

Ross Kemp on Good Morning Britain

Ross replied: “She looks exactly like she looks on the telly.

“She is a very beautiful lady I would suggest and there is something about her that is unique and very, very special.”

However, viewers were baffled by Richard’s question and mocked him on Twitter.

One person said: “What a stupid question, did the Queen look like the Queen?”

Another wrote: “Madeley is such a [bleep]. ‘Did the Queen look like the Queen?’ No, she looked like that old girl on the stamps!”

In addition, a third tweeted: “FFS Richard Madely is such a [bleep], ‘did the Queen look like the Queen in real life’, who the [bleep] do you think she would look like?”

Meanwhile, another person wrote: “Did the Queen look like the Queen?” alongside a GIF of a man with his head in his hands.

The GIF read: “All the facepalms… all of them.”

Another added: “Richard just got schooled off @RossKemp. Asking stupid questions then Ross steered him back to the point.”

