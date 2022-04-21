GMB viewers were left seriously divided over the fact that Richard Bacon was co-hosting the show today (Thursday, April 21).

Some viewers were happy to see Richard back on screens, whilst others were left unimpressed by his presence.

Richard hosted the show with Kate today (Credit: ITV)

Richard Bacon on GMB today

There was another presenting shake-up on Good Morning Britain today.

Yesterday the ITV morning show was hosted by Adil Ray and Kate Garraway.

However, today Kate had a new c0-host in the form of 46-year-old Richard.

Introducing the show this morning, Kate said: “Richard Bacon is here!”

“He’s already lively, he’s a bit jet-lagged, I feel giddy already, you’re not going to need a shot of espresso this morning,” she continued.

Richard divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Kate may have been excited to have Richard next to her on today’s show, some viewers weren’t. Plenty took to Twitter to moan about the fact that the 46-year-old was on this morning’s show.

“Why is Richard Bacon co-hosting #GMB when he lives in Los Angeles? Couldn’t they at least find a presenter who lives in the UK?” one viewer moaned.

“#GMB if Richard Madeley is the problem then Richard Bacon is not the answer,” another said.

“My god it’s worse than ever today RICHARD bloody Bacon this morning. Please take this programme off air sooner the better,” a third tweeted.

However, some viewers were happy to see Richard presenting the show.

“Thank goodness. Richard Bacon is back to save us from Madeley and Ray,” one viewer said.

“Richard Bacon is so lovely and natural cant we have more of him?” another asked.

“Nice to see Richard Bacon back on this morning with Kate,” a third wrote.

Piers hasn’t presented the show for over a year now (Credit: talkTV / YouTube)

Piers Morgan latest

Just over a year ago, Piers Morgan quit his role as co-presenter on GMB.

He walked away from the show following a couple of controversial days in which he slated the Oprah interview Meghan and Prince Harry did.

Ever since then, it seems as though GMB has struggled to find a replacement for him.

In the past year, a number of guest presenters have stepped in to the gap left by Piers.

As well as Richard, who hosted the show today, the likes of Richard Madeley, Robert Rinder, Adil Ray, Ben Shephard, and Martin Lewis have co-hosted too.

Susanna Reid even joked about the number of co-hosts she’s had over the last year or so. During an interview with Lorraine, she called it “TV Tinder”.

Meanwhile, Piers is set to launch his own show on talkTV soon called Piers Morgan Uncensored.

