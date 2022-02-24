GMB reporter assures ITV viewers he’s safe after Ukraine broadcast

GMB viewers shared fears for a reporter today after he reported from Ukraine amid the latest Russia conflict.

Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine this week. There are reports of missile strikes and explosions near major cities.

Both the UK and the US are among those to have condemned Russia’s actions.

Richard Gaisford reported live from Ukraine today (February 24) as part of Good Morning Britain’s coverage of the imminent war.

People have been trying to flee the capital Kyiv as the attacks continue, where Richard was reporting live.

As a result, many GMB viewers were fearing for Richard’s life. In response to the concern, Richard took to Twitter to assure viewers of his safety.

GMB viewers fear for reporter’s safety amid Ukraine war

“Very much appreciate concern being expressed for our safety in Kyiv,” he tweeted. “Hopefully this little video will alleviate any worries about our current situation whilst doing our @GMB broadcasts.”

Meanwhile, he confirmed that he and the crew have a security advisor with them who is responsible for keeping them out of harm’s way.

Very much appreciate concern being expressed for our safety in Kyiv. Hopefully this little video will alleviate any worries about our current situation whilst doing our @GMB broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/ikeweXeLCh — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) February 24, 2022

“Good morning. We are currently in what’s deemed to be a very safe location,” he explained. “We are underneath a gazebo, we have our kit set up here.”

In addition, he said: “There are no buildings around us which is obviously a good thing.

“Our security advisor is here with us. However, right now, we feel as though we are in a very safe space.”

Latest on Russia and Ukraine

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions.

“Today we will agree on a massive package of economic sanctions designed to hobble the Russian economy,” he said.

“I don’t believe the Russian dictator will subdue the national feeling of Ukrainians.

“We’re with you, we’re praying for you and your families.”

In addition, he said: “This is not some faraway country of which we know little.

“We cannot allow that freedom to be snuffed out. We cannot and will not look away.”

