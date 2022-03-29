GMB star Ranvir Singh pulled off air today after Richard Madeley shares fears for her health

GMB star Ranvir Singh was today (March 29) pulled off air over fears for her health.

Today’s Good Morning Britain was hosted by Richard Madeley – who raised the fears – and Susanna Reid.

And, after advice from resident GP Dr Hilary Jones, Ranvir was quickly replaced.

So what’s wrong with the star, and is she okay now?

Read on and we’ll tell you.

Ranvir Singh sparked fears for her health on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today: What’s wrong with Ranvir Singh?

Richard Madeley voiced his fears for Ranvir after she appeared on air to read the news.

He said he feared she “wouldn’t get through” the bulletin before she admitted that she was struggling.

We think Ranvir may have had an allergic reaction.

Ranvir said she was suffering from severe hay fever and had earlier woken up with streaming red eyes and a swollen face.

Read more: Susanna Reid stuns fans as she shows off new hair

Dr Hilary instructed Ranvir to ditch her contact lenses and wear glasses instead, but the star was clearly still struggling.

When Ranvir finished reading the news, Richard said: “Hey, credit to you. You’ve got the worst hay fever I think I’ve ever seen.”

Ranvir said: “I don’t know what’s going on. That’s why I look like this today.”

Richard replied: “I thought you were going to have to stop half way through, are you alright?”

“I’m okay, thanks,” she said. “Just streaming eyes.”

Louisa James took over from Ranvir on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

However, poor Ranvir appeared to be too sick to continue with the show and was replaced by reporter Louisa James to read the next news bulletin.

Read more: GMB fans ‘switch off’ till ‘Ben and Kate are back’ over Richard Madeley’s habit

After Susanna asked how Ranvir was doing, Louisa explained: “She’s okay, well we think she’s going to be okay.

“We think Ranvir may have had an allergic reaction. She’s got a sore eye. She’s just resting.”

What has Ranvir said about today’s GMB?

Before she was pulled off air, Ranvir tweeted her followers to reveal that she wasn’t feeling too well.

She said: “Anyone else got the worst most painful stinging hay fever they’ve ever had? I can barely keep my eyes open.

“If there was a vaccine for this I’d sign up asap,” she said, adding a sad face emoji.

So what do you think of our story? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.