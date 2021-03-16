On GMB today, Ranvir Singh left viewers baffled with her choice of hat.

On Tuesday’s show, the presenter was reporting from Westminster about a policing bill following the Sarah Everard vigil chaos.

And Ranvir dressed appropriately for the chilly weather, wearing a white beanie hat.

Ranvir’s hat caused a reaction on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

However, many viewers were confused over the hat with one person saying it looked like a “bandage”.

Read more: GMB today: Ben Shephard replaces Piers Morgan alongside Susanna Reid

One person said on Twitter: “What’s @ranvir01 doing with a daft hat on at #Westminster.”

Another wrote: “Lovely head bandage, Ranvir #gmb.”

Has Ranvir hurt her head? 😯 — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) March 16, 2021

What’s @ranvir01 got on her head… — Mark Heisenberg (@markt2606) March 16, 2021

What did GMB viewers say?

One tweeted: “Has Ranvir hurt her head?”

A fourth added: “What’s @ranvir01 got on her head…”

What’s Ranvir doing with a daft hat on at Westminster?

In addition, another gushed: “@ranvir01 loving the hat keep warm.”

Last week, Ranvir stood in for Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain after he quit the show.

The Strictly Come Dancing star appeared to make a dig at Piers, who left the programme after coming under fire for his comments about Meghan Markle.

Ranvir appeared to make a dig at Piers (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid and Ranvir spoke about her opinion of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview.

Ranvir said: “I’ll tell you what, I didn’t make any comment about it until after I saw it on ITV.

“You know when you watch clips and then the whole echo chamber and everybody saying things…

“I felt you would have to have a cold heart to not feel something.

“Just the idea that somebody is feeling that way, I think you have to have a heart and you feel something for that person.”

Who will replace Piers on GMB? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, when Ranvir replaced Piers on the show, some viewers didn’t want her to take over the role permanently.

One said on Twitter: “Please please don’t replace Piers with Ranvir.”

Read more: Ranvir Singh appears to make dig at Piers Morgan as she fills his seat on Good Morning Britain

Another added: “Urgh please tell me Ranvir isn’t going to replace Piers Morgan but is just out of work & therefore available.”

However, one said: “Petition for @ranvir01 to please replace Piers!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.