GMB viewers switch off today as Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid return: ‘Groundhog day!’

GMB today (Monday, January 9) saw Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid discuss Prince Harry once more.

However, viewers seemed to have finally had enough, with many declaring that they were “switching off” as they compared watching the show to Groundhog Day.

Richard and Susanna discussed the interview (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry discussed on GMB today

Last night saw Prince Harry give an interview with ITV, which was full to the brim with bombshell revelations and claims.

As expected, today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Richard and Susanna, as well as guests, dissect the Prince’s words.

During the explosive interview, Prince Harry denied accusing the Royal Family of racism in their Oprah interview in 2021.

At the time, Meghan and Harry alleged there had been ‘concerns’ within the family regarding their son Archie’s skin colour.

Today, Richard furiously questioned why the accusation hadn’t been “corrected” sooner.

“If we misunderstood it and it was the front page story in the world, why didn’t they correct it?” he asked.

“Why didn’t Harry or Meghan say at some point on one of their podcasts or all the opportunities that they’ve had and say ‘by the way, we didn’t mean it the way you guys took it, we weren’t accusing the family of racism.'”

Harry’s interview was discussed (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain

Elsewhere in the show, Richard said: “It would be a huge relief if that was it and the last we had to talk about this damn story.”

“But how will they make their living? What more have they got to stay that we will be interested in hearing?” he then said.

It would be a huge relief if that was it and the last we had to talk about this damn story.

However, Susanna was more willing to defend Harry and Meghan.

“Well hopefully they’ve got a lot more to say that’s not just about the royal family,” she said.

“They’re two intelligent, interesting people.”

Viewers have switched off (Credit: ITV)

Viewers hit out

It isn’t just Richard who seems to be fed up with discussing Harry and Meghan. Viewers are too.

“This has been talked about for over a week now, then the NHS and then strikes.. is there nothing else happening? GMB is like Groundhog Day. Seriously needs a massive review of its criteria and schedule,” one viewer ranted.

“#gmb do you not read tweets? @susannareid100 @richardm56 @GMB people would like real news, not someone throwing their family under the bus for money! #turnoff,” another said.

“FFS I’ve turned off it’s like groundhog day,” a third wrote.

After someone mentioned the show discussing Harry’s interview, someone else added: “I quickly turned off.”

Elsewhere, others were debating the interview along with the show.

Read more: Piers Morgan lashes out at ‘hypocrite’ Prince Harry after duke denies accusing royal family of ‘racism’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.