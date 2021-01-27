GMB hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid paid tribute to the 100,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in the UK today.

On Wednesday’s show, the pair told some of their stories with their families’ permission after the grim milestone was hit.

Piers told viewers: “It’s just gone eight o’clock and latest official Government figures show we passed a horrendous milestone in this country.

“100,000 people have now died with coronavirus in the UK.”

Piers and Susanna paid tribute to those who have lost their lives to coronavirus on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers and Susanna say on GMB?

Susanna continued: “This morning, we pay tribute to all of those who have died and to those who have been left behind.

“With their families’ permission, here are just some of their stories.”

Meanwhile, photos of those who have lost their lives were shown behind Piers and Susanna.

Susanna explained among the deaths was a taxi driver who had been spat at by a customer, who claimed he had coronavirus.

100,000 people have died from coronavirus in the UK (Credit: ITV)

He died just weeks later.

They also paid tribute to a former NHS nurse, who lived through World War Two and survived bombing and served as a Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes officer.

More than 100,000 people have now died with coronavirus in the UK. This morning, we pay tribute to all of those who have died and to those who have been left behind. With their families' permission, here are just some of their stories.

In addition, the pair also paid tribute to Doris Hobday, one of Britain’s oldest twins, who died this month at the age of 96 leaving her sister Lil behind.

Following the emotional tributes, Susanna said: “For each name and every story we have told, there are at least 4,000 more people who have died with coronavirus in the UK.”

Piers and Susanna shared those people’s stories (Credit: ITV)

How did Piers and Susanna finish the tribute?

Piers added: “We pay tribute to each and every single person who has lost their life from this dreadful virus.

“May they all rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, the tribute left viewers in tears on Twitter.

One person said: “That was heartbreaking. Well done Piers & Susanna paying tribute to the people who have been taken from this vile disease.

That was heartbreaking. Well done Piers & Susanna paying tribute to the people who have been taken from this vile disease it didn't have to be this way tears are strolling may they rest in peace & my heart gos out to all the loved ones of the ones who passed

“It didn’t have to be this way tears are rolling may they rest in peace.”

What did viewers say?

In addition, another wrote: “It’s 8.15am and I’m already in floods of tears due to the @GMB tributes.”

Meanwhile, one added: “@gmb thankyou for these lovely tributes. Thankyou @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 for doing this with such sincerity and professionalism.

“I am in tears loudly crying face. Anyone not moved by this has no heart.”

It's 8.15am and I'm already in floods of tears due to the @GMB tributes.

@gmb thankyou for these lovely tributes. Thankyou @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 for doing this with such sincerity and professionalism. I am in tears loudly crying face. Anyone not moved by this has no heart.

