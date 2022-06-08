Susanna Reid interviewing Boris Johnson's ex on GMB today
GMB accused of ‘scraping the barrel’ today over Petronella Wyatt interview

ITV viewers were having none of it

By Joshua Haigh

On GMB today, Petronella Wyatt’s interview left viewers accusing ITV of “scraping the barrel”.

Boris Johnson‘s ex-girlfriend appeared on the show on Wednesday to talk about the Prime Minister.

However, Good Morning Britain viewers were baffled as to why she was invited onto the show. Some accused the ITV show of having an “obsession” with Boris.

After the interview began, fans rushed to social media to share their views.

Richard Madeley looks at Patronella Wyatt as she speaks on GMB today
Petronella Wyatt appeared on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

One tweeted: “OMG @GMB are scraping the bottom of the barrel now bringing out an old girlfriend of the PM.”

In addition, asecond viewer ranted: “Really scrapping the barrel now. Interviewing Boris ‘useless’ Johnson’s, ex-girlfriend!”

“Who they getting on tomorrow another ex scraping the barrel now #gmb,” joked a third viewer.

Read more: GMB star Richard Arnold tearful as he makes emotional confession

A fourth even called on Ofcom to take notice.

#BorisJohnson’s ex girlfriend? They are scraping the barrel on #GMB. Time for @ofcom to look closely at @GMB,” said the fan.

“Omg that Johnson’s ex girlfriend interview was toe-curling, cringe, car crash telly,” insisted a fifth. 

Petronella Wyatt on GMB today
GMB were accused of ‘scraping the barrel’ (Credit: ITV)

Petronella Wyatt on GMB

Petronella had an affair with then shadow cabinet MP Boris between 2000 and 2004.

However, Boris allegedly promised to leave his wife for her.

The Prime Minister was fired from his shadow cabinet post at the time. Initially, he had denied any romantic relationship.

GMB are scraping the bottom of the barrel now bringing out an old girlfriend of the PM.

Read more: Gogglebox: Stephen Webb’s ex ‘quits fame’ after he claimed he was ‘bullied off the show’

Meanwhile, Petronella labelled the Prime Minister as “thin-skinned”.

“Surprisingly thin skinned yes,” she said. “Surprisingly sensitive. Easily upset by criticism or the thought that people dislike him.”

In addition, she added: “He has a very soft core. I think this would be absolutely hell for him in private. He’s a bit of an enigma. I think people have the wrong impression of him.”

What did you think of the interview on GMB today? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

