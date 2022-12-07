GMB today (Wednesday, December 7) saw Martin Lewis step in as guests began shouting at each other during a debate.

The debate, which was about the upcoming train strikes over Christmas, quickly spiralled out of control as tempers flared this morning.

Martin and Susanna hosted a debate on the rail strikes (Credit: ITV)

Heated debate on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Martin and Susanna Reid host a discussion on the upcoming rail and NHS strikes.

The strikes are set to take place from Christmas Eve until December 27. There are also planned strikes in January too.

They were joined by Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce to discuss the topic.

However, things quickly took a turn as the discussion heated up and tempers flared.

At the beginning of the discussion, Susanna noted that union boss Mick Lynch had said no strikes would take place over Christmas.

However, Kevin explained that Lynch likely changed tack because progress hasn’t been made in negotiation talks with Network Rail and the government.

It was at this point that Andrew lashed out.

“How can anybody negotiate with a man who makes a pledge on this programme and then 10 days later breaks it completely,” he ranted.

Martin was forced to step in (Credit: ITV)

Debate cut short by Martin on GMB today

Kevin then fired back, simply saying: “Because there was no progress.”

Martin then stepped in, saying: “To be fair, the whole point of renegotiation is you have a position and you negotiate it.

“I’m not sure there’s any standardised pledging – not taking a side either way – but the idea that it is negotiation…”

However, Susanna then interrupted, saying: “But to the public it sounded like, ‘Don’t worry we won’t strike’.”

“It’s because he was looking for progress and he said he hasn’t got any progress,” Kevin then argued.

Andrew then chimed in by saying “Ebenezer Scrooge and Grinch.”

“It’s not going to get you anywhere talking like that,” Kevin snapped. It was at this point that Martin was forced to bring the discussion to a halt, shouting over his shouting guests.

“Still to come! Still to come!” he shouted to the camera as Kevin and Andrew argued.

Andrew and Kevin clashed on the show (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain viewers take sides

Viewers took to Twitter during and after the debate to air their thoughts.

Some were firmly against Andrew Pierce and his criticisms of Mick Lynch.

“Andrew needs to shut up, he’s talking utter [bleep]. Kevin is actually talking facts and sense. [Bleep] your Christmas, these strikes are about people’s long-term lives,” one viewer tweeted.

“People turning on Mick Lynch this morning calling him the ‘Grinch that stole Christmas’. It’s laughable… Mick Lynch is fighting for the RMT workers so they can HAVE Christmas,” another ranted.

“Dear #AndrewPierce Wind your bloody neck in. This childish nonsense of Mick the Grinch is pathetic,” a third wrote.

Others were firmly on Andrew’s side.

“Mick Lynch is a massive [bleep]… He’s a Millionaire today and will be all over Christmas… he won’t lose pay… in fact he’ll make more money making people lose Pay,” one viewer ranted.

