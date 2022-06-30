GMB viewers all saying the same thing about Martin Kemp’s appearance today

GMB today saw Martin Kemp appear on the show, and viewers all had the same thing to say.

Viewers of the show were distracted over the 60-year-old actor appearing on Good Morning Britain this morning.

Martin appeared on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Kemp on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard welcome Martin onto the show.

Martin was on the show to talk about how he is preparing for a summer of music festivals.

Martin is set to perform an 80s DJ set at Rewind Festival this summer.

“It’s a time we look back on, and a lot of us laugh at it, but it was a time of freedom,” Martin said of the 80s.

“It was a time when you were allowed to dress how you wanted to dress,” he continued. He then went on to speak about how free people were in the 80s.

“That was the best thing about the 80s and we should celebrate that,” he said.

Martin distracted viewers (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

Many viewers were distracted by Martin’s looks today rather than what he was saying.

One gushed on Twitter: “Great start to the morning, Martin Kemp on the TV… #GMB #SilverFox,” including a heart-eyed emoji.

Another said: “I’m younger but close to Martin Kemp in age.. he looks great!”

A third added: “How is Martin Kemp still so bloody good looking? Such a handsome man, he is.”

“@GMB Thanks for having Martin Kemp on so early in the morning, absolutely GORGEOUS,” another wrote.

Deborah sadly died on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

GMB slammed over Dame Deborah blunder

Elsewhere, GMB came under fire today following a blunder they made about Deborah James.

The news ticker at the bottom of the screen incorrectly stated that Deborah had died yesterday (Wednesday, June 29).

However, the 40-year-old passed away on Tuesday (June 28).

Viewers were quick to point out this blunder on Twitter.

“@GMB hello your news says Dame Deborah died Wednesday but it was Tuesday 28th June,” one viewer said.

“@GMB Deborah died Tuesday and not Wednesday as your news strip says at the bottom of the screen,” another wrote.

