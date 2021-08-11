On GMB today, weather presenter Laura Tobin left viewers feeling seasick when she took to the high seas to present the forecast.

Laura, 39, looked queasy as she hopped on a boat off St Martin’s in the Isle of Scilly on Good Morning Britain.

Bobbing up and down in the Atlantic Ocean during her first broadcast at 6.30 am, the Meteorologist already looked windswept as she gave viewers the bleak weather news for the rest of the week.

What happened on GMB today?

She said: “A fine dry start, turning increasingly cloudy, wet and windy this morning we have cloudier skier moving in from the far north and west; that will slowly spread its way through western Scotland, Northern Ireland.

“Then, later on this afternoon through Wales and southwestern areas of England, it is turning increasingly wet and windy through to Sunday.”

Fans quickly to took to Twitter to share their opinions.

One wrote: ” Oh please, get back to shore now. Enough of the weather reports on the bobbing boat. I feel seasick just looking.”

Meanwhile, another joked: “I’m seasick just watching this weather forecast this morning.”

One added: “This made me dizzy. I couldn’t be on that boat.”

In a later bulletin at the end of the breakfast show, presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard joked Laura was looking “queasy”.

Kate then advised her to “look towards the horizon to stop herself from being sick ” and told the crew: “Get moving.”

In addition, Ben jested:”It looks like it’s already moving a lot.”

Laura Tobin’s climate change criticism

Meanwhile, Met office graduate Laura has a passion for communicating the impacts but has recently come under fire from her social media followers due to her regular travel around the country to deliver her alfresco weather updates.

Yesterday Laura shared a snap of the GMB weather team and wrote: “Join me and team weather at the Isles of Scilly tomorrow on @gmb from 6am.

“We are learning more about the beautiful islands, looking at the impacts of tourism from the pandemic and looking for seals.

“Plus, find out about an increase in jellyfish. Ps evening meal fresh fish and potatoes.”

One user replied: “Doing the climate a world of good all this travelling.”

In addition, another wrote: “Too right, I was thinking the same. Surrey today and Cornwall tomorrow.”

After that, a third shot back: “You could help global warming by staying in the studio, stop travelling around the country with a film crew.”

You can’t please everyone, Laura.

