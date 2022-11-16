GMB today (Wednesday, November 16) saw Laura Tobin present the weather from Egypt, of all places.

However, viewers weren’t happy, with many calling out the weather forecaster, with some even going so far as to brand her a “hypocrite”.

Laura was in Egypt today! (Credit: ITV)

Laura Tobin in Egypt on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Laura present the weather from a very different location.

Rather than do her forecast from the studio, Laura presented it near a pyramid in Egypt.

The 41-year-old is in Egypt for the Cop27 summit.

“Last year I went to COP26 that’s focused on cutting emissions, net zero targets, limiting earth’s warming,” she said.

“It was so important for me to go there, be on the ground, talk to scientists, see what was happening,” she continued.

“So that’s why I’ve come to Egypt this year to COP27.”

She then continued, saying: “It’s the implementation COP to make those targets a reality.”

Though she appeared slightly sheepish for flying all the way to Egypt, she was quick to reassure viewers that she and her crew took offset flights.

This meant that they paid extra to help compensate for the carbon emissions produced.

Viewers criticised Laura on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Laura Tobin segment

But as expected, viewers were not happy with Laura travelling to Egypt to present the weather, especially because she is always warning viewers about the impact of their carbon footprint and climate change.

Many viewers took to Twitter to slam the star, with some even branding her a ‘hypocrite’.

“Laura Tobin. Constantly pontificates about climate change, but then contributes to it by flying to all 4 corners of the earth at the drop of a hat,” one viewer tweeted.

“The hypocrisy knows no bounds with this programme. Laura is there for a jolly whilst preaching to the rest of us to knuckle down,” another said.

“Seriously? Hypocrite @Lauratobin1 has taken an unnecessary flight to Egypt,” a third wrote.

Others defended Laura today as one wrote: “Keep up the great work Laura. Your voice reaches millions!”

Richard was criticised today (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley slammed on GMB today

Elsewhere on the show, Richard Madeley came under fire for a comment he made about the US President, Joe Biden.

During today’s show, Richard, along with guests, was discussing reports that Donald Trump will run for president for the third time.

“Do you think Biden will run again?” he asked.

“I know he wants to, but do you think they’ll let him? Because I mean, let’s be honest, the guy’s borderline senile, isn’t he?”

Viewers weren’t happy with Richard’s comments, with many taking to Twitter demanding that he apologise.

“Richard Madeley calling Biden ‘borderline senile’??! Surely that’s not allowed, that’s incredibly inappropriate for a broadcaster to be saying!” one viewer tweeted.

“Richard Madeley needs to apologise to President Joe Biden,” another said.

Read more: GMB today: Richard Madeley sparks fury with hospital comment

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Let us know what you think about our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.