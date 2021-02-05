On GMB today, Kate Garraway was missing and concerned fans took to social media to ask where she was.

The popular daytime TV presenter, 53, wasn’t on the programme on Friday (February 5).

Usually, Kate presents the show on Fridays with her co-host Ben Shephard.

Kate wasn’t on Good Morning Britain with Ben Shephard (Credit: ITV)

Why wasn’t Kate Garraway on GMB today?

ITV confirmed that Kate missed the programme because she wanted the day off.

The mum of two had taken annual leave.

GMB drafted in host Charlotte Hawkins to take her place.

ED! contacted the show for further comment.

A number of those watching at home wondered why she wasn’t on screens.

The TV host took a day off (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did GMB viewers say today?

Viewers shared their concern for Kate on Twitter.

One said: “@GMB where is Kate, is she alright? Bless you Kate.”

Another wrote: “Where is Kate though?”

A third tweeted: “Where is Kate Garraway? Hope she is well.”

“Where is Kate today?” asked a fourth, adding: “Is she OK? Xx.”

‘Really tough’ time for Kate

Kate’s husband, Derek Draper, remains in hospital after contracting coronavirus last year.

Speaking recently, the presenter said her family is finding it “really difficult” to come to terms with the news that doctors don’t know how much Derek will recover.

She said on the 5 Years Time podcast: “It’s been really tough for us. Derek got really sick in the beginning of March.

“Even though we’re hoping he can recover, it’s taking a very, very long time.

“We don’t know how much he can recover. So that’s impacted on us obviously dramatically. So it’s been really difficult.”

Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, is still in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine Kelly praises Kate Garraway

Her ITV colleague, Lorraine Kelly, recently expressed her admiration for Kate, admitting: “I don’t know how she does it.”

She told OK! Magazine: “We’ve known each other for years and I’ve always really liked her because, obviously, she’s lovely but she is also a steel magnolia.

“She’s been incredible. She says she’s not doing anything anyone else wouldn’t do but I’m not so sure about that.”

Lorraine added: “And of course, she says she’s to keep going for the kids.”

