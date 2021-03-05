On GMB today, presenter Kate Garraway revealed she may have been targeted by cruel scammers.

During Friday’s (March 5) episode of the ITV daytime show, Kate was on alongside co-host Ben Shephard.

Joining them on the programme, in the absence of Dr Hilary, was Dr Amir Khan.

Today’s Good Morning Britain hosts were Ben and Kate (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB today?

Good Morning Britain host Kate asked Dr Amir about messages she had received regarding a South African variant of COVID-19.

She said on the programme: “I just wanted to check with you whether this is likely to be real or not. I’ve noticed increasingly more on local WhatsApp groups and on the internet generally.

“I am getting messages that look like they’re from the NHS, saying things like, ‘The South African variant has been discovered in your area, take extra care’.”

Kate revealed she had seen messages about a South African strain of COVID (Credit: ITV)

She added: “Have you noticed this happening? Can you confirm if this is real or not? Or is it part of the spamming that’s going on?”

Dr Amir revealed that he had not heard of any such messaging service coming from official NHS channels.

Have you noticed this happening? Can you confirm if this is real or not?

And he warned Kate, and viewers at home, to be mindful of any unsolicited messages they receive regarding the pandemic or health advice.

He said on GMB: “I’ll be honest with you, Kate, I haven’t heard about this and I work closely with the NHS and in public health campaigns.

“I’ve not been made aware of such a messaging service so I would stay mindful of unsolicited messages like that.”

Dr Amir Khan was on GMB today (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Kate’s new documentary about husband Derek

It follows the news that Kate Garraway and her husband, Derek Draper, will be the subjects of a new ITV documentary.

The programme, called Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, will mark one year since the TV presenter’s husband contracted coronavirus.

Derek remains in a critical condition in hospital, 12 months after catching and overcoming the deadly bug.

ITV announced the documentary on Thursday (March 4) as part of its spring schedule.

