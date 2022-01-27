Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard pay tribute to GMB guest after tragic death

On GMB today, Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard paid tribute to a seven-year-old who has lost her battle with cancer.

Isla Caton was tragically diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma. At the time, she was just two years old.

She was known to viewers after her devastated mum appeared on Good Morning Britain a few weeks ago to discuss her progress and share her story.

Isla already had a wealth of famous supporters. Players at West Ham Football Club had spent time with her as she was a big fan. As a result, they have been left saddened by the news of her passing.

Kate Garraway announced the death of Isla Caton on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Read more: GMB viewers ‘switch off’ as Richard Madeley is replaced by Ed Balls

GMB pays tribute to seven-year-old Isla Caton

“The outpouring of tributes for Isla and her family has been incredible,” said Ben, who revealed that West Ham stadium became inundated tributes from players and fans.

Kate replied: “It’s wonderful for the family and for her that she got to see some of that love.”

Isla’s death was first announced on Twitter in a heartbreaking statement to her supporters.

We Stand Up To Cancer for Isla (@islasfight) who died on Tuesday. Isla was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2017 and has undergone years of treatment. We #StandUpToCancer with her family – Nicola, Michael and Millie – and everyone touched by Isla's story 🧡 pic.twitter.com/pKr2hCoWUf — Stand Up To Cancer UK (@SU2CUK) January 26, 2022

The family wrote: “It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we must announce Isla gained her angel wings early hours of this morning.

“It was very peaceful and surrounded by the continued love of Nicola, Michael & Millie.”

Elsewhere, West Ham player Mark Noble also shared his condolences.

He said: “I was first introduced to Isla when I carried her out as our mascot for our Premier League game against Bournemouth in January 2018. It was immediately clear that she was a very special little girl.”

Both Kate and Ben couldn’t hold back their heartbreak today when revealing the news on GMB (Credit: ITV)

“Her passing has left all of us feeling heartbroken and empty. However, Isla will never be forgotten. She will be one of the West Ham family forever. Rest in peace, little Isla,” he added.

Read more: Kate Garraway’s Life Stories: First three celebrity guest names announced

GMB fans post their condolences

As a result, GMB viewers also rushed to share their heartbreak.

One tweeted: “RIP Isla… nobody should have to suffer from cancer. Especially a lovely child.”

Another viewer said: “@islasfight My thoughts & condolences are with you all. Rest in peace brave and inspirational Isla!”

Meanwhile, Isla’s mum Nicola appeared on Good Morning Britain in January. She shared with viewers that rapper Guvna B had released a track for the seven-year-old, with proceeds going to charity.