On GMB today, Kate Garraway took a swipe at Prince Harry.

The ITV star was discussing the upcoming Baftas with Ben Shephard and Richard Arnold on Friday.

During the conversation, the idea of creating a new category to honour outstanding talent such as Olivia Colman arose.

Kate then made reference to Prince Harry’s complaints about his hectic life.

Kate Garraway threw shade at Prince Harry on Good Morning Britain (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She went on to suggest that both Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, probably think they are too good for awards.

What did Kate Garraway say on GMB today?

She said: “Well there’s another excuse – from Prince Harry this morning we’ve got ‘we’re too busy on our inner work to do the outer work’, and we’re too talented for awards, Richard!”

Read more: Life Stories: Kate Garraway has viewers all saying same thing

Well there’s another excuse – from Prince Harry this morning we’ve got ‘we’re too busy on our inner work to do the outer work’.

Richard then replied: “I’ve had no inner work for quite some time.”

Kate’s dig comes after Harry opened up about his own mental health and the struggles he faces.

“I too experience burnout,” he said during a recent speech. “I’m burning the candle at both ends and that’s like, boom. That’s when you’re forced to look inside yourself.”

Good Morning Britain presenters were discussing the Baftas when Prince Harry’s name popped up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He went on to share that he has turned to meditation in recent times to cope with the stress he faces.

“I know I need to meditate every single day,” he explained.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly brands herself an ‘idiot’ over Kate Garraway blunder

“There’s a lesson here. ‘I’m being schooled by the universe. Next time it happens, I’m going to be more resilient and can see a way around it to achieve the ultimate goal’.”

Harry went on to add: “If you have that perspective, every single bad thing that happens, what you perceive to be bad, can be good.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.