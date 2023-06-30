Kate Garraway reduced to tears in emotional GMB moment: ‘That has floored me’

GMB today (Friday, June 30) saw Kate Garraway break down and wipe away tears during the show.

The 56-year-old got a bit emotional during Sam Ryder’s appearance on the programme this morning.

Sam Ryder was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on on GMB today?

Towards the end of today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Eurovision star Sam Ryder appeared on the show.

The 34-year-old was on the show to promote his new single, as well as an intimate new gig he’s performing at in Southend in September.

During his appearance on the show, Sam gave a stunning rendition of his new song – Fought and Lost. The song had quite the impact, leaving Kate Garraway feeling pretty emotional.

Kate broke down in tears on the show (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway in tears on GMB today

As Sam’s performance came to an end, the GMB team gave him a huge round of applause. It was at this point that Kate began wiping tears away.

“Oh my god. That has floored me,” she gushed as she dried her eyes. “The lyrics and that voice. Sam, you’ve finished me off.”

Ben Shephard wasn’t as emotional, but he was just as full of praise. He demanded more from the former Eurovision legend. Viewers were just as complimentary.

“Sam Ryder could sing in a bus stop shelter and still sound good,” one viewer tweeted. “Loving Sam Ryder on #GMB,” another gushed.

“Sam Ryder sang and played his guitar like an angel just now on GMB and had me blubbing too like Kate. What a star he is,” a third wrote.

Kate received her MBE this week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate receives MBE with Derek at her side

It’s been a big week for Kate. On Wednesday (June 28), the GMB host received her MBE for broadcasting, journalism, and charity.

Kate was accompanied by Derek, who watched on with pride as Prince William gave Kate her award. After, Kate opened up about sharing the special moment with her husband.

“I think it’s unbelievable. So many hours, we thought it would never happen, but here we are. It’s fantastic. It’s a real feeling of ‘Right, seize the day and enjoy the moment,” she said.

During yesterday’s edition of GMB, Kate revealed that Derek had burst into tears during the ceremony. “Derek burst into tears and the lovely thing was, Prince William said ‘How’s Derek?’ and I said ‘Well he’s here’ so then we turned around and saw and Derek was very tearful,” she said.

“[William] said he wanted to go over but he’s not allowed to leave the rug. There’s a very fancy red and gold carpet that he stands on. It was very emotional,” she then said.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

