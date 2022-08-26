GMB viewers express concerns over Kate Garraway’s appearance today

GMB viewers today (Friday August 26) took to Twitter to express their concerns over Kate Garraway‘s appearance on the show.

Some concerned social media users reckoned her eyes ‘looked different’ – and even speculated the presenter may have been crying.

Just a few days ago it was reported Kate was by husband Derek Draper‘s side as he was taken back into hospital.

However, one viewer today also noted Kate has previously suffered an eye condition and wondered whether that was the issue.

Kate Garraway on GMB today

Responding to a post about the energy price cap, one Twitter user responded by claiming it was Kate on their mind.

They wrote: “I’m more concerned how Kate is today, she looks like she’s been crying.”

That viewer wasn’t the only one to make the same claim.

“Same thought,” agreed another person.

“She looks shattered, physically and emotionally,” they claimed.

The same person went on: “Kate, honestly I don’t know how you get out of bed in the morning with everything you have going on. Please look after yourself too xx.”

And yet another person chimed in agreement with the initial poster.

They concurred: “I thought that as well. Just wanna give her a big hug. Amazing how she keeps going.”

Viewers speculated about Kate Garraway’s eyes (Credit: ITV Hub)

Kate’s eyes discussed by GMB viewers

Elsewhere on Twitter, others also remarked on Kate’s eyes.

“What’s up with Kate’s eyes? #GMB,” one wrote.

And another claimed: “Kate’s eyes look like two pee holes in snow #GMB.”

That tweet attracted a reply from another user, who said: “She looks like she’s been crying?”

To which the first person responded by speculating: “Or conjunctivitis. I think she suffers from eye infections.”

However, that person’s guesswork may not have been correct.

In October of last year, Kate revealed she’d worn glasses on GMB after a trip to Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

She explained at the time: “Inflamed cornea caused probably by wearing my contacts for too long on some very long days recently.”

And back in March 2020, Kate told fans about how she thought she’d had conjunctivitis, but it turned out she had scratched her cornea.

