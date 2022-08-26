Kate Garraway adjusts her hair on GMB today
TV

GMB viewers express concerns over Kate Garraway’s appearance today

Did you spot this?

By Robert Leigh

GMB viewers today (Friday August 26) took to Twitter to express their concerns over Kate Garraway‘s appearance on the show.

Some concerned social media users reckoned her eyes ‘looked different’ – and even speculated the presenter may have been crying.

Just a few days ago it was reported Kate was by husband Derek Draper‘s side as he was taken back into hospital.

However, one viewer today also noted Kate has previously suffered an eye condition and wondered whether that was the issue.

GMB today was presented by Kate Garraway and Adil Ray
GMB today was presented by Kate Garraway and Adil Ray (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Kate Garraway on GMB today

Responding to a post about the energy price cap, one Twitter user responded by claiming it was Kate on their mind.

They wrote: “I’m more concerned how Kate is today, she looks like she’s been crying.”

That viewer wasn’t the only one to make the same claim.

“Same thought,” agreed another person.

“She looks shattered, physically and emotionally,” they claimed.

The same person went on: “Kate, honestly I don’t know how you get out of bed in the morning with everything you have going on. Please look after yourself too xx.”

And yet another person chimed in agreement with the initial poster.

They concurred: “I thought that as well. Just wanna give her a big hug. Amazing how she keeps going.”

GMB today with Kate Garraway
Viewers speculated about Kate Garraway’s eyes (Credit: ITV Hub)

Kate’s eyes discussed by GMB viewers

Elsewhere on Twitter, others also remarked on Kate’s eyes.

“What’s up with Kate’s eyes? #GMB,” one wrote.

And another claimed: “Kate’s eyes look like two pee holes in snow #GMB.”

That tweet attracted a reply from another user, who said: “She looks like she’s been crying?”

To which the first person responded by speculating: “Or conjunctivitis. I think she suffers from eye infections.”

However, that person’s guesswork may not have been correct.

In October of last year, Kate revealed she’d worn glasses on GMB after a trip to Moorfields Eye Hospital in London.

She explained at the time: “Inflamed cornea caused probably by wearing my contacts for too long on some very long days recently.”

And back in March 2020, Kate told fans about how she thought she’d had conjunctivitis, but it turned out she had scratched her cornea.

Read more: Kate Garraway reveals Robert Rinder’s gesture during ‘darkest of times’ amid Derek illness

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

John Whaite smiling on Strictly: It Takes Two
Strictly favourite John Whaite announces OnlyFans account: ‘Keep an open mind’
Lesley Joseph on Celebrity MasterChef 2022
Celebrity MasterChef viewers all make same complaint about Lesley Joseph
Hairy Bikers star Si King with beard and long hair
Hairy Bikers star Si King shows off new hairstyle as he asks fans for advice
This Morning star Phillip Schofield smiling
Phillip Schofield issues health update after undergoing surgery
Gorka Marquez on Loose Women and Gemma Atkinson on Lorraine
Gemma Atkinson hits back at trolls as she sparks backlash over daughter sharing lolly with dog
In large picture in centre, Rose Ayling-Ellis smiles for camera. In smaller picture in a pink half circle frame, a picture of Giovanni Pernice smiling
Rose Ayling-Ellis makes confession about Giovanni Pernice as she talks Strictly