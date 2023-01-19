GMB today (Thursday, January 19) saw Kate Garraway apologise to Brenda Edwards after the Loose Women star was left in tears on the show.

The 53-year-old was on the show to discuss her late son, Jamal Edwards, before things took an emotional turn.

Brenda was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Brenda appear on the show.

The Loose Women star was on the programme to talk about her late son, Jamal.

The first anniversary of Jamal’s death is fast approaching, and Brenda was on to speak about him and Ed Sheeran’s new song about him.

Before Brenda was welcomed onto the show, a clip of Ed’s song to Jamal was shown.

As the clip ended, Ben Shephard and Kate welcomed Brenda – who had turned away from the camera as she got emotional.

“Well, Brenda Edwards joins us in the studio now,” Kate said. “Sorry, Brenda,” she added.

“Still emotional, of course it is,” Ben then said. “It’s still so raw.”

“It hits you in the stomach, doesn’t it?” Kate said.

The star got emotional on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Brenda Edwards emotional on GMB today

Brenda then went on to discuss Ed Sheeran’s new song, dedicated to her son.

Speaking about Ed, she said: “When Jamal passed Ed was literally at my house with me and Tanesha [her daughter] for literally a whole week.”

She then continued, saying the singer had done everything for her family and had been like a son to them.

I’ve been in and out of crying for days.

“Ed sent me the final edit like two days ago and I’ve been in and out of crying ever since,” she said.

“They’re positive tears. It’s just because it means so much,” she added.

“Lovely to know that the love is there from so many,” Kate said.

Jamal passed away aged 31 last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Viewers send their support

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter to send Brenda their love and support following her emotional interview.

“Sending love to Brenda,” one viewer tweeted.

“Someone needs to give @brenda_edwards the biggest hug in the world,” another wrote.

“God bless and protect Brenda Edwards,” a third said.

“As always @brenda_edwards is an inspiration,” another gushed.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

