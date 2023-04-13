‘Fed up’ GMB viewers make same complaint as guests clash over Harry and Meghan’s coronation decision

GMB viewers were left frustrated over the show’s coronation coverage today as guests conflicted over Harry and Meghan’s decision.

Buckingham Palace broke the news that Prince Harry will be attending King Charles‘ coronation on his own yesterday. Following the announcement, GMB hosts Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh invited two guests to talk about whether Meghan should stay at home.

However, the discussion erupted into a heated row leaving viewers ‘fed up’.

Hosts Ben and Ranvir discussed Harry and Meghan’s coronation decision on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

GMB welcomed guests Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu and Daisy McAndrew onto the show today to talk about Harry and Meghan’s coronation announcement.

I’m fed up of hearing about the ‘coronation’ full stop.

Dr. Shola applauded Meghan’s decision to not attend King Charles’ coronation. She declared: “People are pointing fingers at Harry and Meghan. I’m sure there are millions of married couples who do exactly what Harry and Meghan have done. Nobody’s losing any sleep over it.”

Whereas, Daisy claimed that Meghan not attending the coronation is a ‘missed opportunity’ for the pair to rebuild their reputation. She said: “I think this is a missed opportunity where they could’ve started to rebuild their standing in this country.”

However, GMB viewers claim that they’re ‘fed up’ of hearing about the coronation all together. Many fans took to Twitter to complain about the show’s coverage of the King’s special celebration, claiming that it’s ‘getting boring’.

One viewer wrote: “Do you ever get fed up of the way TV media pounce on every detail of the up-coming coronation. And they discuss it into the ground #GMB.” Another then tweeted: “I’m fed up of hearing about the ‘coronation’ full stop.”

A third also added: “Who cares about who’s coming to this coronation stop reporting about this [bleep] no body cares about and report about real stuff… your agenda stuff is getting boring.”

Guests Dr Shola and Daisy debated Prince Harry’s decision to attend the King’s coronation alone on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry will be attending the coronation alone

Harry and Meghan announced their plans for King Charles’ coronation yesterday. Buckingham Palace revealed the news in a statement. They confirmed that the prince has decided to attend the coronation alone while Meghan and their children stay at home.

The statement read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

