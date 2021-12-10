GMB viewers were left shocked by a guest’s remarks about the elderly on the show today (December 10).

Former Apprentice star Ryan-Mark Parsons, 21, appeared on the ITV show to discuss Sir Vince Cable saying he wanted retired people to return to work.

He shared his opinions alongside journalist Nina Myskow, 75.

Nina claimed that older people have earned the right to retire, whereas Ryan-Mark suggested that the elderly are simply “lazy”.

“People have earned the right to put their feet up, do whatever they want,” Nina told Good Morning Britain viewers.

GMB viewers were left angry by a guest’s remarks today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

However, Ryan-Mark strongly disagreed.

“There are lots of opportunities out there for the elderly to get up and switch off Coronation Street catch-up on ITV Hub and get out and work!” he said.

As a result, a dismayed Nina hit back saying that the elderly aren’t just sitting around doing nothing all day.

This kid hasn’t got a clue! Fresh out of uni, never done a hard days graft in his life! I’m 36 and already looking forward to retirement! — Sean (@_Rammer) December 10, 2021

I’ve come across a few like this kid in higher education. They end up with a good few bruises after they fall from the high horse. — Julie Mc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@W2jmf1) December 10, 2021

Read more: Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ grandmother shares heartbreak as Susanna Reid breaks down on GMB

She said: “The idea that people are lying on the sofa watching telly is outrageous and delivery HGV drivers, farmworkers, picking… let’s see where there are gaps in the economy!

“The basic principle is that people who have paid in all these years have earned the right. If they want to lie on the sofa watching Coronation Street – I wouldn’t advise it because you need to keep yourself healthy and move around – having paid all this money you should be able to reap the benefits.

“I have been paying taxes for 55 years. However, you’ve been paying for what, two years?”

Viewers rushed to social media to hit back at the remarks (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Ryan-Mark then doubled down on his point, saying: “Nina, you’re making excuses for the elderly being lazy.”

What did viewers say?

As a result, viewers rushed to social media to share their anger over Ryan-Mark’s remarks.

One wrote: “Who’s this little brat on #gmb??”

Read more: GMB viewers demand killers are ‘locked away for life’

“Absolutely disrespectful to the elderly by saying go back to work to help the economy,” ranted a second viewer.

A third angrily tweeted: “What an obnoxious disrespectful young man! I worked for 50 years, 35 years as a night nurse, on my feet for 12 hours per night! Done my bit! Paid my dues! My turn for a rest now!!”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “This kid hasn’t got a clue! Fresh out of uni, never done a hard day’s graft in his life! I’m 36 and already looking forward to retirement.”

Another tweeted: “Wow how disrespectful to the older generation.”

Following backlash, Ryan-Mark replied to one critic: “I love the elderly and want them to feel younger. Getting a job is one of the best ways to do that. (Helping the economy along the way too!).”

Meanwhile, leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.