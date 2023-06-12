GMB guest slammed for behaviour during debate on whether ‘obese’ people should pay for NHS treatment

GMB today (Monday, June 12) saw a debate on whether “obese” people should pay for NHS treatment take place.

However, one guest’s behaviour came under fire during the debate – and viewers weren’t happy.

Dr Eva was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

NHS debate on GMB today

Today saw Susanna and Richard host a debate on whether obese people should have to pay for NHS treatment. It has recently been reported that a new weight loss drug could be offered by GPs as part of a government drive to fight obesity.

During today’s debate, Chris van Tulleken and Doctor Eva Orsmond debated whether the drug is a good idea. Chris was in favour of the drug.

“All the data says that this will make the problem worse. Doctors already show more prejudice against people who live in larger bodies, against people with obesity than any other group,” he said.

“What we have to think about is who is affected by the obesity crisis primarily. We are all affected but it is people who gain the most from it and people who are forced by economic circumstances to eat this food.”

Dr Eva and Dr Chris clashed (Credit: ITV)

Heated debate erupts on Good Morning Britain

However, Dr. Eva was against the drug. “Healthy eating, educating people and empowering people to take responsibility but we also need to give people support and not just throwing them drugs,” she argued.

“We are spending over 10 percent of NHS budget for treatment for type two diabetes which is purely a lifestyle disease,” she then claimed.

“Obesity is affecting all economic groups and there are a lot of people who eat healthy food and become obese purely because they don’t know calories.”

As expected, the debate proved controversial with viewers at home.

Those watching fumed as Dr Eva interrupted Dr Chris (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam guest’s behaviour on GMB today

Viewers were not happy with Dr. Eva’s behaviour, with many arguing that she didn’t let her fellow guest speak.

“My goodness @DoctorChrisVT you have the patience of a saint. Fancy inviting you on then talking all over you,” one GMB viewer said.

“@DoctorChrisVT didn’t manage to get a word in, for being spoken over and interrupted by the other doctor. Hardly a balanced interview,” another fumed.

“She was so rude interrupting all the time, the two presenters should have intervened and let him finish answering the questions that were asked of him! A far too one-sided debate!” a third wrote.

