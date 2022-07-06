GMB today saw a huge format change to the show – but viewers weren’t happy.

Today’s edition of the show saw Susanna Reid and Ed Balls presenting live from outside Westminster.

There was a format change today (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

Last night (Tuesday, July 5) saw two huge resignations in Government.

Both Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid stepped down from their respective roles.

There were a number of other, quieter resignations too, leaving Boris Johnson‘s future as Prime Minister on a knife-edge.

In reaction to the shocking news, there was a bit of a format shake-up on this morning’s show.

Rather than host Good Morning Britain from the studio, Susanna and Ed were out on location.

The duo were presenting live from outside Westminster to react to last night’s stunning developments.

Ed and Susanna hosted live from outside Westminster (Credit: ITV)

At the beginning of the show, Susanna asked Ed what he thinks the atmosphere will be like inside Westminster today.

“It’s a strange day. Reshuffles are like this. When you have the government in crisis, everything stops,” he said.

“All the government ministers will not be at their desks because it’s hard to do anything,” he continued.

“They want to be in parliament but they’re dodging the cameras, looking at their colleagues thinking ‘what is going on’, and today there will be a series of set pieces.”

Throughout the show, Susanna and Ed reacted to even more resignations as they happened.

They were also interrupted by a musical protest at one point during the show too.

Viewers weren’t big fans of the format change (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain today

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter this morning to complain about the format change to today’s show.

Some argued that Susanna and Ed could have hosted the show from the studio, rather than from outside Westminster.

“@GMB @susannareid100 @edballs shambolic presenting this morning. Really don’t see the point of standing outside Westminster when all what you did could of been done from the studio. Camera shots cut because of the placards behind constantly,” one viewer tweeted.

“Why do you have to be at the houses of Parliament, it looks so much like a few people just standing around chatting. Get back in the studio,” another wrote.

“Honestly when the show could not get worse… you are doing it there… just tube it back to the studio… this is boring already and only 06.12,” a third said.

“@susannareid100 & @edballs need to get back in the @gmb studio. Clearly floundering in the outside environment,” another wrote.

