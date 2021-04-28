On GMB today, viewers have been left extremely divided over a debate about junk food.

Hosts Adil Ray and Susanna Reid were joined by weight loss motivator Steve Miller and Ateh Jewel, a beauty journalist.

Viewers were unhappy with Steve today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

The group were debating whether junk food should be served to ‘overweight’ people.

Consequently, the GMB debate quickly turned heated.

Steve was quick to share that he agreed that we should stop serving overweight people unhealthy food.

He said it could be the only way to help morbidly obese people take drastic action to help themselves.

However, Susanna felt very differently.

“This is fat-shaming at its worst isn’t it,” she said.

“Are you suggesting if I’m overweight and I turn up at my favourite restaurant, there’s going to be a fat-shaming security guard on the door who says, ‘No, you’re not allowed in, you’re not on the thin list’?”

However, Steve stood his ground.

The weight loss motivator said the aim would be to protect those who needed helping.

“I make no apology for that,” he said.

Ateh sided with Susanna, and said that shaming people wasn’t the best option.

“Shame is a silent killer,” she argued. “Shame is what stops people reaching for help.”

Steve interjected: “Just get a grip for God’s sake.”

Those watching at home sided with Ateh (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Those watching at home rushed to comment and hit back at Steve.

“The fact that this is a topic is shameful #gmb let’s do better on a Tuesday morning it’s 7am don’t wake me up and then fat-shame me!” said one.

A really interesting debate this morning on @GMB discussing stopping overweight people from eating junk food at restaurants. It’s not a bad idea but I think it may lead to upsetting people and therefore comfort eating. What do you think? #GMB pic.twitter.com/qj62gMu1Zv — Scott (@ScottCa41195981) April 28, 2021

It IS shaming them though! Maybe not in his eyes but in the eyes of those who are shamed by being turned away from being allowed to eat junk food 🤦‍♀️ Yes, get tough but by offering help & support! #gmb — Angie (@lil_angi) April 28, 2021

#GMB Junk food ban for the overweight, what's next, supermarkets weighing people before they buy a sausage. — sue tilbury (@susie_retro) April 28, 2021

A second said: “So motivational. I can’t believe this is even a debate – why should pubs/restaurants decide who can & cannot have junk food? #GMB.”

A third added: “It IS shaming them though! Maybe not in [Steve’s] eyes but in the eyes of those are shamed by being turned away from being allowed to eat junk food.

“Yes, get tough but by offering help and support!”

However, others agreed with Steve’s comments.

One said: “Yes, I totally agree! Call it what u want, but obesity is extremely dangerous.”

Another added: “Absolutely agree with Steve! This is a serious national issue and we must intervene!”

