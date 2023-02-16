GMB: Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh blasted today as they ‘lose control’ of ‘absolutely shocking’ debate

On GMB today, Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh were slammed by fans as they ‘lost control’ over a debate.

The pair welcomed Narinder Kaur and Emma Webb onto the breakfast show to debate the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond.

However, the discussion quickly descended into chaos after a fiery row broke out on the show and Ed and Ranvir struggled to calm down their guests.

Narinder Kaur and Emma Webb shout over each other in GMB debate (Credit: ITV)

GMB debate turns into a shouting match today

Ed and Ranvir were joined by guests Emma and Narinder on GMB on Thursday.

During the debate they talked about whether the Crown Jewels should be returned to their geographical origins ahead of the coronation this year.

India claims ownership of the Koh-i-Noor diamond and the country has called for its return, claiming it was ‘seized in the colonial era’.

But while Emma argued that it should remain in the UK, Narinder was adamant that items had been ‘stolen’ from India and should be returned.

The discussion then turned heated as the two women began to shout over each other, while Ed and Ranvir struggled to keep the conversation under control.

That was absolutely shocking. Ed and Ranvir lost control of the situation, very poor from you both and Narinder has given me a huge headache with her constant shouting.

During the argument, Narinder fumed at Emma: “The coloniser is Britain, and actually, it’s dehumanising Indians around the world because of the history of colonisation!”

Emma then said: “Narinder, the ruler that you mentioned was also a ruler of Lahore, so is Pakistan going to have it?”

But Narinder shouted: “Because they stole it!”

Emma added: “They took it…”

But before Emma could continue, the guest continued to cut in saying: “No, you do not know history!”

Emma argued back: “Let me finish my point, please Narinder!”

Ed was then forced to try and calm things down, he said: “Alright, alright.”

But that didn’t stop the pair from trying to make their points and they continued to shout over each other.

GMB presenters Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh failed to take control over fiery row (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Ed Balls and Ranvir as they ‘lose control’ over discussion

GMB fans were left mortified by the horrendous shouting on the show.

Taking to Twitter one fan wrote: “That’s all I want to see this time of a morning is a shrieking woman ranting about a diamond. What happened to adult debates?”

Another tweeted: “Narinder Kaur may well have had a point but completely lost the argument by shrieking over everyone. Please don’t ask her back.”

A third wrote: “Can the woman in the yellow pipe down for a minute! Good grief chill out!”

Viewers were also outraged about Ed and Ranvir’s behaviour and slammed the pair for failing to control the chaos.

On viewer also wrote: “That was absolutely shocking. Ed and Ranvir lost control of the situation, very poor from you both and Narinder has given me a huge headache with her constant shouting.”

A second commented: “Anyone else unfortunately with @edballs goading women to go at each other and laughing at them on #GMB this morning?”

Someone else added: “I don’t know why shows have Narinda on to debate… She never lets anyone else put their side, and the hosts are always useless at controlling the noisy chaos.”

Another said: “I stopped caring about her point as soon as she started shouting. So rude. Presenters should have taken more control. Didn’t get to hear either point of view properly because of her total lack of manners.”

Read more: GMB viewers slam ‘irrelevant’ Nicola Bulley update as they rally around her family

What are your thoughts on the debate? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.