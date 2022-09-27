GMB today saw Ed Balls return to host the show alongside Susanna Reid for the second time this week.

However, viewers weren’t happy with him fronting the show, with some even going so far as to call for him to be axed!

Ed Balls was back to co-host the show again today (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls co-hosts GMB again today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Susanna joined by Ed once more.

Ed hosted the show yesterday too (Tuesday, September 27), with Susanna at his side then too.

It is the fourth weekday in a row that Ed has now co-hosted the show.

He appeared alongside Kate Garraway on Thursday (September 22) and Friday (September 23) too.

During today’s show, Ed and Susanna discussed the pound falling to a record low, whether energy drinks should be banned for those under the age of 16, and spoke to Olivia Newton-John’s niece.

However, it wasn’t the topics of the day that got viewers talking today – it was Ed himself.

Ed was slammed by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Ed Balls on GMB today

It’s safe to say that viewers were very divided over Ed co-hosting the show yet again today.

Some fans of the show took to Twitter to slam the former politician, with some even calling for him to be sacked!

“Ed alls could not be more boring if he tried,” one viewer tweeted.

“Sack Ed Balls,” another demanded of GMB and ITV.

When you turn on #GMB and Ed Balls is on pic.twitter.com/CX6dz18N9r — Grey T 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@gramando) September 27, 2022

“Ed Balls and Susanna Reid both compliment each other with their constant stuttering and spluttering,” another sniped.

However, not everyone was against Ed on today’s show. Some viewers were happy to see the 55-year-old back on the show this morning.

“I like Ed Balls,” one viewer tweeted.

Ed came under fire for a comment he made on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Ed slammed yet again

This isn’t the first time that Ed has been slammed by GMB viewers recently.

During Friday’s show, the former Labour politician came under fire for asking a probing question about Kate Garraway’s sex-life.

His comment came during a debate about slapping a sex ban on men who eat meat.

“Should men choose between sex or sausages?” Kate asked.

Ed was quick to turn the debate on its head, asking Kate a cheeky question about her own sex life.

“What’s your experience? In that dilemma, how would you place yourself?” Ed asked her.

After much stuttering, Kate said: “I mean, when I look back at my dusty romantic history, I feel like if I’d said to somebody: ‘No, unless you stop eating meat,’ they’d prefer to have the steak.”

Viewers were less than impressed with Ed’s comment.

“As usual @edballs embarrassed himself by making the topic all about him and desperately trying to be a comedian,” one viewer tweeted.

“Worse still, he directly asked Kate about her experience! It’s cringe-worthy!”

Read more: GMB host Susanna Reid blasted over comment about guest’s appearance

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.