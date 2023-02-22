GMB today (Wednesday, February 22) saw a guest on the show slammed for apparently “fat-shaming” Ed Balls with a shock dig at his weight.

Viewers were furious, with many taking to Twitter to slam the guest for his behaviour.

Ed took a brutal dig from Kevin on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Ed Balls ‘fat-shamed’ on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Ed Balls and Kate Garraway hosting the show.

At one point during this morning’s show, they welcomed Kevin Maguire and Andrew Pierce on.

It was during this segment of the show that Kevin “fat-shamed” Ed.

They were discussing the current vegetable shortage when Kevin took a swipe at Ed’s weight.

“Who eats lettuce in February?” Ed asked. “Well, maybe not you Ed,” Kevin replied.

He then continued, saying: “It doesn’t look like you’ve seen a salad for a while, I hope you don’t take that the wrong way!”

Ed was left speechless and open mouthed by Kevin’s brutal dig.

Later in the discussion, Andrew asked: “Are you offended that he’s [Kevin’s] suggesting you are a little overweight, Ed? That’s what he’s getting at.”

“My mum says I am heavy-boned,” Ed replied.

Kevin’s behaviour was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Viewers fume over Kevin’s dig on GMB today

Ed may have seen the funny side of Kevin’s dig, but viewers certainly didn’t.

Many were furious and took to Twitter to slam Kevin by accusing him of “fat-shaming” the presenter.

“Typical Kevin trying to be funny but blatant fat shaming on live tv is the sort of levels you get here,” one viewer wrote.

Wow! Fat shaming on GMB and allowed to get away with it.

“Kevin Maguire fat shaming Ed Balls!!! Not acceptable [angry emoji],” another said.

“@GMB are we tolerating “fat shaming” on live tv????” a third asked.

“Wow! Fat shaming on GMB and allowed to get away with it I’m offended by that,” another said.

Susanna was reporting from Ukraine yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid behaviour divides viewers

In other GMB-related news, Susanna Reid‘s behaviour on the show divided viewers yesterday (Tuesday, February 22).

The GMB host wasn’t in the studio yesterday – she was reporting all the way from Ukraine.

The 52-year-old was reporting on Joe Biden’s historic visit to Kyiv.

She also met with the First Lady of Ukraine for an exclusive interview – one year on from the Russian invasion.

However, Susanna’s behaviour while out reporting in the Eastern European country didn’t go down well with some.

“Awful reporting from #Susanna on #GMB. It’s excruciating to watch her. The way she tries to make everything more dramatic with her stilted speech and big announcements. No need. The stories speak for themselves. Get her off!! #DramaQueen,” one viewer tweeted.

“I thought Ukraine was a war zone. Why do they need to send Susanna over to report from there?” another asked.

